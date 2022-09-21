ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., Welcomes New Attorney to Corporate & Transactions Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., is pleased to announce that attorney Jacob S. Woodard has joined the firm as Counsel in the Mergers & Acquisitions and General Corporate practices. Jacob S. Woodard has extensive experience advising clients on business and corporate transactional issues, including merger and acquisition documents and...
Shipman’s Jim Schulwolf Elected Chair of ABA Business Law Section

HARTFORD, CT—Shipman & Goodwin is pleased to announce that James C. Schulwolf, a partner in the firm’s Business and Finance Practice Groups, assumed the role of Chair of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Business Law Section during its annual meeting in Washington D.C., September 15-18. As Chair, Jim will lead the Section for the next year providing cutting-edge content for its members, helping shape developments in business law, and being a voice for business lawyers.
