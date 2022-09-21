HARTFORD, CT—Shipman & Goodwin is pleased to announce that James C. Schulwolf, a partner in the firm’s Business and Finance Practice Groups, assumed the role of Chair of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Business Law Section during its annual meeting in Washington D.C., September 15-18. As Chair, Jim will lead the Section for the next year providing cutting-edge content for its members, helping shape developments in business law, and being a voice for business lawyers.

