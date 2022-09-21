ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022

Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Florida Government
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden

PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween

For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
OCOEE, FL
nypressnews.com

Disney’s Victoria & Albert’s $110 Price Increase Irks Diners

You might need to pack a fat wallet around if you’re going for dinner at Victoria & Albert’s at Disney World in Florida. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where Victoria & Albert’s is located. After re-opening post-pandemic in July, the restaurant‘s cheapest option went from...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka

The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
APOPKA, FL
allears.net

BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate on the issue and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Acquires Orlando Property for $63M

Noting the big jump in local rents, the investor plans to keep the 266-unit property affordable. Private real estate investment firm Avanath Capital Management has acquired mixed-use, mixed-income City View in Orlando, Fla. The distinctive, 266-unit property, which features 24,865 square feet of retail space, changed hands for $62.5 million. Marcus & Millichap Affordable Housing Advisors marketed the transaction.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 5: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — High school football is back in full swing as we enter week five of the season. For the first time this season, we had clear skies under the Friday night lights as teams battled it out on the gridiron. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
ORLANDO, FL

