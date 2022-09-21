Interactive map: See how much home values have changed in 2022 throughout Sacramento region

A new interactive map shows how much the median home value has changed this year in nearly every ZIP code of the Sacramento region.

The map, powered by data from national real estate firm Zillow, compares the median value for homes throughout the region in January and August of this year. Many ZIP codes saw declines or minimal changes in values through the first eight months of the year.

The map has updated figures for every major community in the region, including Sacramento, Elk Grove, Davis, the Placer County suburbs and the communities in the Lake Tahoe basin.

California and the Sacramento region are in a real estate cool down , with home prices in many markets declining as spiking mortgage rates have caused potential buyers to become more picky.