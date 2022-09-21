ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke speaking on San Antonio campus as he works to shore up young-voter support

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
O'Rourke trails Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent polls.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will speak Monday at the University of Texas at San Antonio as part of a last-minute blitz to rouse support from college-age residents of the Lone Star State.

The former Democratic congressman will visit 14 Texas colleges and universities on a tour aiming to shore up support from young voters, according to his campaign. With the midterms just six weeks out, O'Rourke trails Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, by single digits
in recent polls .

During O’Rourke’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, young voter turnout shot up 500% during early polling and increased by 230% overall, campaign officials said, citing PolitiFact data . The Democrat hopes to achieve a similar surge this cycle since each stop on the college tour also is an opportunity to register voters.

The candidate is expected to discuss topics including abortion rights, cannabis legalization and making higher education more affordable during his UTSA appearance. Those interested in attending can RSVP online .

Comments / 88

Sylvia Gonzalez
2d ago

OPINION: Robert O'Rourke (AKA wanna be Beto) will Destroy Texas because his Campaign is being Funded($1M) by DEMOCRAT Billionaire "SOROS" who in my opinion once they accept as Beto has, his donations, then Soros' org will be infringing our Texas Freedoms/laws/policies & he'll make the Decisions on how they want TX to be run? Soros has a dual citizenship & likes to speak on very leftist controls, leans to more communistic ways? KEEP TEXAS FREE SO VOTE FOR ABBOTT!!!!

Reply
35
CHARLES LILES
2d ago

Beto wants to defund police. This invites chaos. Criminals will run wild and citizens will be left defend themslves. This man is insane

Reply(8)
39
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

Good to see the youth waking up to the this communist 🤡, Robert is not right for Texas, maybe California

Reply
39
