Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authority needs to pay its fair share
I just read a letter to the editor saying we should say a prayer of thanks to have the privilege of the Bethlehem Water Authority in our county. Let’s see … they own 23,000 Carbon County acres, probably the largest county land owner, and pay a measly $20,000 in fees to our county and school districts. Really? We probably have a few individual homeowners who have a property tax bill that high. $8,528.00 to Jim Thorpe School District? Which of our natural resources is more valuable than our high quality water in that area? None of the water goes to Carbon County communities. I ask you homeowners in towns where the town provides your water - how much do you pay per year for that service? The amount the Bethlehem Water Authority gives back is like going back to the days when coal was king. That land has a single purpose use as water supply, yet since 2016 they have been trying to peddle it off for wind turbines and even solar panels. Do they even care about what they do to this “high quality” water supply?
bloomberglaw.com
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too
The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
Roth Conversions Play Key Role in Defusing a Retirement Tax Bomb
Editor’s note: This is the final part of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the third strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, which is Roth conversions. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Because they offer tax-free qualified withdrawals,...
Times News
Eldred Twp. residents discuss Village Square plans
There’s an old saying that “too many cooks spoil the broth.” Eldred Township has a lot of well-intentioned cooks, and most of them came out to the supervisors meeting on Wednesday night. Former and current members of the parks and recreation committee voiced their opinions regarding plans...
Times News
Opinion: Is it fair to forgive students’ debt?
There is a lot of happiness and anger over the proposed $10,000 student loan forgiveness program, $20,000 for those who have Pell grants. Those who benefit are ecstatic; in fact, some of them are saying why so little; they want more. Those who have paid off their loans are calling...
Times News
Carbon Co. planners review several projects
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed several proposed construction projects throughout the county on Tuesday. Plans included a Penn Forest Township restaurant expanding its outdoor eating space. Michele and Guiseppe Buzzetta, owners of Dom N Ali, is proposing a new 1,046.88-square-foot kitchen; as well as a 1,654-square-foot deck addition to...
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
