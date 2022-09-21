Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Alabama boater found dead after going missing on Lay Lake
SHELBY, Ala. (AP) – The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Lay Lake in central Alabama. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says searchers on Sunday found the body of David D. Etheridge, 51, of Hoover in the Spring Creek section of the lake in Shelby County.
wvua23.com
Bright Spots: Former majorette twirls into hearts through viral video
A Pelham woman went viral earlier this month after her grandson posted a video of her on social media. Dianna Murphree, 78, is seen impressively twirling her baton in the video that hit feeds just after the Alabama-Texas football game on Sept. 12. Murphree’s grandson Matt Stephens posted the video...
wvua23.com
Hope Initiative Summer Jobs Program awards surprise scholarships
Tuscaloosa students who participated in Temporary Emergency Services‘ Hope Initiative Summer Jobs Program got a surprise Sunday evening. Participants were awarded with a book scholarship during a dinner event at Jalapenos Mexican Grill. It’s the first year of the job program, which provided students between 15 and 21 a...
Comments / 0