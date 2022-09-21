Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
twincitieslive.com
TCL in Your Town: Mahtomedi’s Tommy Olson
Tommy Olson is a former Minnesota Gopher football player who appears weekly on the PowerTrip on KFAN. He also comes from Mahtomedi and loves it. We find out his favorites to come out of Mahtomedi and why he thinks its worth a visit.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
twincitieslive.com
Church Basement Ladies
The beloved wisecracking and tune-slinging characters known as the Church Basement Ladies are ready to entertain you with a heartwarming and hilarious brand new musical called, “Plowin’ Thru.” TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich heads to The Ames Center in Burnsville for a preview. Plowin’ Thru runs through February...
twincitieslive.com
9/22 What’s Happening This Weekend
Mike Marcotte has a few things to recommend for your calendars this weekend. Vincent Burger Pop-Up, EaTo Minneapolis, Sunday, September 25th. Junk Bonanza, Canterbury Park, through Saturday, September 24th. Coffee Fest, The Depot, Duluth, Saturday, September 24th.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
twincitieslive.com
Mahtomedi Therapy Dogs
Kelli Hanson recently visited Mahtomedi Middle School and met two very cute golden retrievers doing some really important work. They are part of the districts “Wellness Program” and Kelli got all the details.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater
Mark Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar at 241 Main Street S. in Stillwater has closed after 20 years in business. Courtesy of city of Stillwater. Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater. Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a...
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
Hastings Star Gazette
PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings
An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
rejournals.com
United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis
United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
