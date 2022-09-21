ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $32 Million

Newport News-An apartment complex in Newport News was recently sold for more than $30 million. Berkadia reported the sale of the 256-unit development on September 22. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Accomack County, VA
shoredailynews.com

Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages on the Shore

Thunderstorms that moved through the area last night resulted in spotty power outages up and down the Eastern Shore. At its peak, approximately 1000 customers were without power. The areas most affected were the Accomac, Greenbush, Tasley and Onley areas. A&N Electric crews responded and gradually were able to get the power restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.
GREENBUSH, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
shoredailynews.com

Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman

A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
OAK HALL, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda#Ford Mustang Coupe#Thompson Fire Hawk
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy