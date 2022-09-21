Read full article on original website
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
peninsulachronicle.com
Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $32 Million
Newport News-An apartment complex in Newport News was recently sold for more than $30 million. Berkadia reported the sale of the 256-unit development on September 22. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads
According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.
shoredailynews.com
Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages on the Shore
Thunderstorms that moved through the area last night resulted in spotty power outages up and down the Eastern Shore. At its peak, approximately 1000 customers were without power. The areas most affected were the Accomac, Greenbush, Tasley and Onley areas. A&N Electric crews responded and gradually were able to get the power restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees on Peninsula
Thousands of residents across the Peninsula are experiencing power outages, downed trees, and blocked roadways tonight due to severe weather.
shoredailynews.com
Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman
A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Royal Hanneford Circus puts up the big top in Newport News
For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News! Performances of all kinds will begin Thursday at 7p.m. in Newport News
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Multi-vehicle crash on Oyster Point Rd. sends 2 to hospital
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
York County woman expecting to win no more than $10 in Virginia Lottery game wins $316,604 jackpot
Linda Ryan wasn't all that surprised when the Virginia Lottery contacted her to tell her she'd won something. But it was what she'd won in a Cash 5 with EZ Match game that had her dancing around the kitchen.
