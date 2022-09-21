ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022

It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside

A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record

What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
BYRON CENTER, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

