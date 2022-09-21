Read full article on original website
Times News
Mayor upset about use of former elementary school
Monroe County Commisioners heard from Stroudsburg officials and residents this week about the offices being moved to the Ramsey building during the courthouse renovation. Stroudsburg Mayor Tara Probst and vice president of the Stroudsburg Borough Council Erica McCabe said the Monroe County Probation Office and the Domestic Relations office will be moved.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Times News
Tamaqua father questions lunch flier
An anti-discrimination statement on a school lunch flier prompted discussion about transgender students at a Tamaqua School Board meeting Tuesday night. A parent and a resident said they’re concerned about the federal government using the lunch program to dictate policy on gender identity. “As we’ve seen with the mask...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
Times News
Tamaqua news
All services will now be held at the church, 824 Catawissa Rd., Tamaqua. Pastor Ralph Saunders will officiate at the 10:25 a.m. worship service this Sunday in Calvary Evangelical Church, Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. is Prayer meeting.
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Fate of old elementary school prompts public outcry in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Residents, School Board members, and Pocono Township officials expressed emotion in the auditorium at the Pocono Mountain School District to discuss the future of Pocono Elementary Center. The district-owned property in Tannersville has been closed since 2013 due to low enrollment. According to the School District,...
Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
Times News
Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance
Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Times News
Piecing together quilts for kids
Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 1973
Installation services were held Sunday in Zion Stone Church at Snyders, at which time the Rev. James W. Seifert was installed as pastor of the West Penn Lutheran Parish. A native of Berks County, Rev. Seifert was installed by the Rev. Daniel Eckert, pastor of Christ Church, Hazleton, who is also the dean of the Hazleton-Lehighton Lutheran District.
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem vandalized for the third time since March
Father Paul Makar says thieves have climbed the steeple of Saint Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church and removed copper panels each time.
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces its schedule of events:. • The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m.
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
