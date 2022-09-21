Read full article on original website
Times News
Mayor upset about use of former elementary school
Monroe County Commisioners heard from Stroudsburg officials and residents this week about the offices being moved to the Ramsey building during the courthouse renovation. Stroudsburg Mayor Tara Probst and vice president of the Stroudsburg Borough Council Erica McCabe said the Monroe County Probation Office and the Domestic Relations office will be moved.
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Times News
Tamaqua father questions lunch flier
An anti-discrimination statement on a school lunch flier prompted discussion about transgender students at a Tamaqua School Board meeting Tuesday night. A parent and a resident said they’re concerned about the federal government using the lunch program to dictate policy on gender identity. “As we’ve seen with the mask...
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Palmerton turns to eLearn course because of teacher vacancy
Students taking Spanish I and III at Palmerton Area High School will be doing so through a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit eLearn course while the district continues its pursuit of a full-time teacher. Palmerton’s Spanish teacher, Lisa Failla, resigned in mid-July to take a position at Parkland High School.
Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
Times News
Carbon OKs livestream service for dispatchers
It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.
Times News
Aviation grants keep airport up to speed
Aviation grants have been the key to continual improvement to the county-owned Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Mahoning Township. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the airport authority received more than $6 million in grant money over the years, most of it with just a 5% match from the authority. The grants covered 90% of the cost, and the state contributed 5% for the projects.
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Times News
Lansford taking keys to train station
Lansford borough will officially take the keys to the town’s former train station later this month. Borough officials along with the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development plan to celebrate the occasion. Members of the public are invited to witness the key exchange and hear about the building’s past and...
Fate of old elementary school prompts public outcry in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Residents, School Board members, and Pocono Township officials expressed emotion in the auditorium at the Pocono Mountain School District to discuss the future of Pocono Elementary Center. The district-owned property in Tannersville has been closed since 2013 due to low enrollment. According to the School District,...
Times News
Carbon raises fees for monitoring service
Carbon County has an alarm monitoring service for residents, visitors and businesses if disaster strikes. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved a request from Gary Williams, communications director, to increase the alarm monitoring fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The county offers homeowners, businesses, churches and other entities with the opportunity...
Times News
Carbon County Commissioners
Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during last week’s meeting. • Approved a proposal with Snyder Hoffman Associates Inc. of Bethlehem to provide mechanical and electrical consulting engineering services for a new HVAC system at the animal shelter at a total cost of $17,600. • Adopted an...
Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
Lehigh County Fraud cases
State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
