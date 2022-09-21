ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitnorfolk.com

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Norfolk

The spookiest time of year is approaching. While many look forward to a fun fright or even a serious scare, folks with little ones may be on the prowl for some less shocking Halloween shenanigans. Not to fear (no, really, don’t be afraid); Norfolk has a great lineup of kid-friendly Halloween events and activities. From glass pumpkins and haunted cookie houses to costumed fun for fur babies, here are some fun, family-friendly Halloween activities in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day

For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk. In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel. That feeling of home was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Taymor
Person
Corey Holcomb
Person
Michael Blackson
PennLive.com

The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion

During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
NORFOLK, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try

Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Arts Festival#Localevent#Art Museum#Photography#Spartans#Virginia Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
ourstate.com

A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks

Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Hampton second graders to get free swim lessons at Aquaplex

HAMPTON, Va. — All Hampton City Schools second graders will receive free swim lessons at the city's Aquaplex starting in January. The program is in collaboration with Hampton City and will see a rotation of students from January to May, according to Kellie Goral, a spokesperson for the school system.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy