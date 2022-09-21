Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
visitnorfolk.com
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Norfolk
The spookiest time of year is approaching. While many look forward to a fun fright or even a serious scare, folks with little ones may be on the prowl for some less shocking Halloween shenanigans. Not to fear (no, really, don’t be afraid); Norfolk has a great lineup of kid-friendly Halloween events and activities. From glass pumpkins and haunted cookie houses to costumed fun for fur babies, here are some fun, family-friendly Halloween activities in Norfolk.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
National Ice Cream Cone Day
For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
Virginia library website leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig
NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk. In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel. That feeling of home was...
Missy Elliott's foundation gifts Hampton U alumni association with $20K
Missy Elliott's foundation has donated a gift of $20,000 to a Hampton University scholarship fund. The gift is going to the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Giraffe with 'serendipitous name' born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a newborn Masai female giraffe calf named Tisa, which means nine in Swahili.
Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest
38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick's 'America's Got Tacos' contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion
During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
VB mother saving lives through sepsis education
A Virginia Beach mother got a second chance at life, after sepsis threatened to take her away from her husband and children.
Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build home for single mother in Chesapeake
On Wednesday, Waters joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and volunteers from A1 Sewage and Drain to work on her new house in Chesapeake. Waters and her two teenage children are set to move into the house next month.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
More abandoned vessels out of water in Elizabeth River
Mike Provost’s Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation and his sponsors have pulled three more abandoned and derelict vessels out of Hampton Roads' waterways.
ourstate.com
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
Hampton second graders to get free swim lessons at Aquaplex
HAMPTON, Va. — All Hampton City Schools second graders will receive free swim lessons at the city's Aquaplex starting in January. The program is in collaboration with Hampton City and will see a rotation of students from January to May, according to Kellie Goral, a spokesperson for the school system.
