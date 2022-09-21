Fall is the perfect time to take up walking. The sights and colors help to lower your blood pressure as well as lessen your anxiety and these days we all could use that. I have been a walker most of my adult life and I can say without a doubt if you just lace up your sneakers and only walk 15 or 20 minutes each day you will be amazed at the change in your outlook. Walking increases serotonin levels, which can help to prevent depression and the traditional autumn and winter blues.

