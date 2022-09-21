Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Another 4,000 Kids in NYC Shelters Since June as Migrant Crisis Grinds On
There are thousands more children in New York City's homeless shelters than there were even a few months ago, according to the latest data from the city, as the migrant crisis grinds on with no end in sight. As of last Friday, there were 58,152 people (single adults, adult families...
NBC New York
Fights Break Out at NYC Shelters as Tensions Among Homeless Rise Amid Migrant Influx
With New York City struggling to house thousands of new migrants NBC New York has learned tensions are at a new high in some city homeless shelters — with fights breaking out, and resentment palpable. One brawl happened inside a Brooklyn shelter for families Thursday night. Residents told the...
NBC New York
Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal
The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
NBC New York
NYCC Guide: Tickets, Dates and What to Expect at 2022 Comic Con
Calling all comic con lovers: the pop culture convention returns to New York City with a weekend jam-packed full of panels, celebrity appearances, and can't-miss screenings. This year's convention takes over the Big Apple the second weekend in October (tickets are already on sale) and is sure to bring thousands back to the Javits Center.
NBC New York
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NBC New York
Drastic Pay Inequities Persist for Black and Latino NYC Workers, Especially Women
A new pay equity report from the New York City Council shows “persistent, large pay gaps” in the city’s municipal workforce, particularly among Black, Latino and white employees — a divide that gets worse when comparing men and women workers. Black city employees make just 71...
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
NBC New York
7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash
At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
NBC New York
Man Sitting in Tow Truck Among 3 Shot, 1 Dead in Separate Bronx Shootings
One man is dead and three others were hospitalized overnight after four separate shootings in the Bronx, authorities said Sunday. Police said a 45-year-old man died after he was shot in the head around 12 a.m. in the Hunts Point section of the borough. Hours later, NYPD officials identified the victim as Jose Alvarado of the Bronx.
NBC New York
15-Year-Old High School Student Critically Hurt After Beaten at Queens Subway Station
A high school student was hospitalized with critical injuries after getting attacked during a group fight at a Queens subway station, police said. The incident occurred after school around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Court Square station on 23rd Street in Long Island City, according to police. The stop is just a few steps away from Information Technology High School, where the 15-year-old boy had just left for the day, other students told NBC New York.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in Case of NYC Woman Run Over After Falling Out Boyfriend's Car
A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license in the crash that killed a 46-year-old woman who fell into the street after trying to get into her boyfriend's vehicle over the weekend, authorities say. Oddly Michel was allegedly behind the wheel of the black...
NBC New York
Rudy Giuliani Has 2 Weeks to Pay Ex-Wife $225K or Face Jail Time
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani skipped out on a court hearing in Manhattan Friday where a judge ordered the 78-year-old to pay his ex-wife over $225,000 as part of a divorce settlement, or he could wind up in jail. Judge Michael Katz said Giuliani is in contempt of...
NBC New York
WATCH: Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor
Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.
NBC New York
Uncle, Nephew Admit to 2019 Machete Slaying of NJ Man
Two men pleaded guilty to the brutal machete slaying of a man found dead in the middle of a quiet New Jersey street nearly three years ago, prosecutors announced Sunday. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, admitted to killing the man found on Howell's Hurley Pond Road in Oct. 2019 following a fight that broke out between the three men.
NBC New York
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
NBC New York
Woman Run Over After Falling Out of Boyfriend's Car in Brooklyn: Cops
Authorities responded to a Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday morning after a woman trying to get into her boyfriend's car fell out and onto the street where she was fatally struck, according to the NYPD. The woman, 46, had tried getting into the rear door of her boyfriend's car as he...
NBC New York
Man Entering Queens Home Ambushed by Armed Robbers, Video Shows
A man was ambushed as he prepared to enter his Queens home early Friday morning by a pair of armed robbers who sprung out from the side of the residence, police said. The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera, showing the dramatic moments one of the armed assailants shoved a gun at the 39-year-old victim around 1:20 a.m. off Almeda Avenue and B 64th Street.
NBC New York
Unlicensed Driver Arrested Weeks After NYC Boy's Death Faces 7-Year Sentence
The 40-year-old Queens man arrested nearly three weeks after the hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy as he tried to cross a street with his father and siblings earlier this month faces up to seven years in prison if convicted, authorities said Friday. Xavier Carchipull, of Astoria, was arraigned...
