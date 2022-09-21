ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal

The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYCC Guide: Tickets, Dates and What to Expect at 2022 Comic Con

Calling all comic con lovers: the pop culture convention returns to New York City with a weekend jam-packed full of panels, celebrity appearances, and can't-miss screenings. This year's convention takes over the Big Apple the second weekend in October (tickets are already on sale) and is sure to bring thousands back to the Javits Center.
HALLOWEEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Managers
NBC New York

Man Sitting in Tow Truck Among 3 Shot, 1 Dead in Separate Bronx Shootings

One man is dead and three others were hospitalized overnight after four separate shootings in the Bronx, authorities said Sunday. Police said a 45-year-old man died after he was shot in the head around 12 a.m. in the Hunts Point section of the borough. Hours later, NYPD officials identified the victim as Jose Alvarado of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old High School Student Critically Hurt After Beaten at Queens Subway Station

A high school student was hospitalized with critical injuries after getting attacked during a group fight at a Queens subway station, police said. The incident occurred after school around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Court Square station on 23rd Street in Long Island City, according to police. The stop is just a few steps away from Information Technology High School, where the 15-year-old boy had just left for the day, other students told NBC New York.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC New York

WATCH: Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor

Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Uncle, Nephew Admit to 2019 Machete Slaying of NJ Man

Two men pleaded guilty to the brutal machete slaying of a man found dead in the middle of a quiet New Jersey street nearly three years ago, prosecutors announced Sunday. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, admitted to killing the man found on Howell's Hurley Pond Road in Oct. 2019 following a fight that broke out between the three men.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Woman Run Over After Falling Out of Boyfriend's Car in Brooklyn: Cops

Authorities responded to a Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday morning after a woman trying to get into her boyfriend's car fell out and onto the street where she was fatally struck, according to the NYPD. The woman, 46, had tried getting into the rear door of her boyfriend's car as he...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Man Entering Queens Home Ambushed by Armed Robbers, Video Shows

A man was ambushed as he prepared to enter his Queens home early Friday morning by a pair of armed robbers who sprung out from the side of the residence, police said. The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera, showing the dramatic moments one of the armed assailants shoved a gun at the 39-year-old victim around 1:20 a.m. off Almeda Avenue and B 64th Street.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy