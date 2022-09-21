Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.

BRONX, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO