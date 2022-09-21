ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Rummaging through Ross Township’s past

He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Times News

Lansford Halloween festival is Oct. 29

Lansford is having its third Annual Halloween Festival at Ashton Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The event is being held by the Lansford Halloween Special Events group. It is for children from Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, Nesquehoning, Tamaqua, Lehighton and Jim Thorpe, free of charge. There will be free food for kids 12 years old and under.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk

The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill crashes

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, was reported at 4:31 p.m. on Aug. 28 along Route 61 in Port Clinton. Troopers said Michael G. Rodgers, 85, of Hamburg, was driving a 2020 Hyundai...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Tamaqua, PA
Tamaqua, PA
Newswatch 16

Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
DUNMORE, PA
Times News

Piecing together quilts for kids

Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news

All services will now be held at the church, 824 Catawissa Rd., Tamaqua. Pastor Ralph Saunders will officiate at the 10:25 a.m. worship service this Sunday in Calvary Evangelical Church, Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. is Prayer meeting.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Palmerton mulls new police station

Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. fires corrections officer

A Schuylkill County corrections officer was fired Wednesday. James Preneta, of Shenandoah, was fired by the county Prison Board effective Sept. 14. County commissioners signed off on that termination. The personnel report listed Brian Eckley, of Pottsville, as being terminated from his job as a clerk typist one in the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fleeing cyclist eludes police

Police are looking a motorcyclist who led police on a chase beginning in Lehigh County and ending in Carbon County. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 when troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist along Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County. The male cyclist fled troopers and the ensuing pursuit entered East Penn Township, in Carbon County. The cyclist managed to elude troopers by entering the D & L Trail along Lehigh Drive in the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police update Lansford crash

Lansford Police are still investigating a crash which injured a teenager last Thursday. A woman driving on Route 209 struck the 14-year-old girl, who was crossing the road in front of the Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank branch. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, called 911, and spoke with officers...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Collecting can tabs

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

STATE POLICE REPORTS

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged Alexys Naranjo, 23, of Albrightsville, with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 3. when she stopped at the intersection of Route 940 and Buck Boulevard in Tobyhanna Township. • Christian Rosario, 24, of Tobyhanna, was charged by state police at...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Times News

Crash reported in Pa. Turnpike tunnel

State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a three-vehicle, rear-end crash at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 15 on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Penn Township. Troopers said Kasey E. Stahler, 27, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2016 Volkswagen GLI, Johanna Eisenreich-Casagrande, 24, of Jim Thorpe, driving a...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Residents question septic at lake

Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh County Fraud cases

State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

Community Policy