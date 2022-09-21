Read full article on original website
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
Week 5 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 5 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is a match-up between a 3A and 4A school as Piedmont (3-1) hosts Anniston (5-0). The defending champions in 7A, the Thompson Warriors […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reeltown ranked 10th in 2A after historic victory
After a 3-1 start to the year, and a record-setting 76 point victory over Barbour County on Friday, the Reeltown Rebels have been ranked 10th in Class 2A. The ranking is the first ranking for the school since 2020, where the school was ranked as high as fourth in 3A.
Friday night roundup: Brady Bulldogs outpace Christoval Cougars
Brady High School won its second consecutive game Friday at Bulldog Stadium, running away from Christoval in the second half to beat the Cougars 47-27 in a Class 3A-2A nondistrict football game. The Bulldogs have flourished since going 0-3 to start the season led by senior quarterback Hayden Baronet, who has accounted for...
NIU QB Rocky Lombardi "Game-Time Decision" Against Kentucky
Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi may be under center for the Huskies tonight in Lexington. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel provided this update on the super senior QB this morning: Lombardi went down with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter of last week's game against ...
Clanton Advertiser
Panthers celebrate seniors with two-win week
Jemison High School picked up two AHSAA Class 5A Area 8 wins this week on the volleyball court, and celebrated their seniors in the process. The Panthers earned the 3-1 win on Sept. 20 over Shelby County High School on senior night. Jemison celebrated its nine seniors —Kyndal Bolton, Crystal Estrada, Harley Genard, Alyssa Jeter, Makayla Lang, Jaclyn Lowery, Kinsley Martin, Emily Melchor and Vanesa Sanchez, in the win at home.
