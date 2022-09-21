ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

95.3 The Bear

West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle

PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
CBS 42

Week 5 high school football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 5 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is a match-up between a 3A and 4A school as Piedmont (3-1) hosts Anniston (5-0). The defending champions in 7A, the Thompson Warriors […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reeltown ranked 10th in 2A after historic victory

After a 3-1 start to the year, and a record-setting 76 point victory over Barbour County on Friday, the Reeltown Rebels have been ranked 10th in Class 2A. The ranking is the first ranking for the school since 2020, where the school was ranked as high as fourth in 3A.
HIGH SCHOOL
Clanton Advertiser

Panthers celebrate seniors with two-win week

Jemison High School picked up two AHSAA Class 5A Area 8 wins this week on the volleyball court, and celebrated their seniors in the process. The Panthers earned the 3-1 win on Sept. 20 over Shelby County High School on senior night. Jemison celebrated its nine seniors —Kyndal Bolton, Crystal Estrada, Harley Genard, Alyssa Jeter, Makayla Lang, Jaclyn Lowery, Kinsley Martin, Emily Melchor and Vanesa Sanchez, in the win at home.
JEMISON, AL

