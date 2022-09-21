Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
Thirty-six Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended Students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for program entry. Approximately 34,000 Commended Students...
I am rethinking being away for a significant part of the summer as Greenwich is so fabulous from June through August. Nonetheless, many of us vanish. But what’s special is that we return home in the fall to our houses and our spiritual places of worship. Home is where...
Comments / 0