ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WBOC

Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Ocean City Encouraging Oceans Calling Festival Participants to Have A Plan

Walk, Bike or Use Public Transportation During Oceans Calling Festival. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 21, 2022): The Town of Ocean City is excited to welcome the first ever Oceans Calling Festival to Ocean City, MD, starting Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic delays. Limited parking and congestion are expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to 33rd Street at various times (predictably from 11 a.m. through midnight).
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Milton man killed in hit and run near Lewes

LEWES, Del. – A Milton man has died after police say he was struck by a truck while riding his bike near Lewes. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m., Saturday as a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the road, roughly half a mile west of Beaver Dam Road.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Traffic Control#Vehicular Traffic#Taxis#Emergency Vehicles#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Localevent#North Division Street
WMDT.com

Vacant Salisbury home damaged in weekend fire

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury home was heavily damaged in an accidental fire over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, firefighters responded to a house in the 100 block of Union Avenue after a neighbor reported the fire. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 20 minutes.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Traffic Signal To Be Installed at Route 113 Intersection In Berlin

BERLIN– Installation of a stoplight at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street is expected to begin next month. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza confirmed Friday that Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) crews were expected to being installation of a traffic signal at the South MainStreet (Route 818) and Route 113 intersection next month.
oceancity.com

Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD

The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County

SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
SNOW HILL, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton cyclist dies following hit-and-run on Fisher Road

A cyclist died Sept. 24 after police say he was struck by a truck on Fisher Road. The man, 62, of Milton was riding a pedalcycle at 6:40 p.m. westbound on Fisher Road about a half-mile west of Beaver Dam Road when he was struck by the right side of a white utility truck traveling westbound on Fisher Road near the edge of the road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
MILTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy

Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD

Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

Firefighters battle camper blaze near Lewes

Firefighters from Lewes battled a camper fire Sept. 22 that extended to a home. The blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dove Knoll Drive, east of Movies at Midway. When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames in a driveway adjacent to a home. The blaze also caused damage to the homes on either side of the driveway.
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show

OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy