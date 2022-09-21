Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
Multiple accidents, chaos reported in Wildwood during unsanctioned car rally
A “pop-up” car rally in Wildwood devolved into a chaotic scene on Saturday night as at least one car struck a building, police responded to multiple accidents and helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals. Police have yet to confirm the number of people injured during the event, known...
oceancity.com
Ocean City Encouraging Oceans Calling Festival Participants to Have A Plan
Walk, Bike or Use Public Transportation During Oceans Calling Festival. Ocean City, Maryland – (September 21, 2022): The Town of Ocean City is excited to welcome the first ever Oceans Calling Festival to Ocean City, MD, starting Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic delays. Limited parking and congestion are expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to 33rd Street at various times (predictably from 11 a.m. through midnight).
WMDT.com
Milton man killed in hit and run near Lewes
LEWES, Del. – A Milton man has died after police say he was struck by a truck while riding his bike near Lewes. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m., Saturday as a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the road, roughly half a mile west of Beaver Dam Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Vacant Salisbury home damaged in weekend fire
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury home was heavily damaged in an accidental fire over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, firefighters responded to a house in the 100 block of Union Avenue after a neighbor reported the fire. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 20 minutes.
The Dispatch
Traffic Signal To Be Installed at Route 113 Intersection In Berlin
BERLIN– Installation of a stoplight at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street is expected to begin next month. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza confirmed Friday that Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) crews were expected to being installation of a traffic signal at the South MainStreet (Route 818) and Route 113 intersection next month.
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
WMDT.com
2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County
SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
Underground car rally at the Jersey Shore spirals into chaos, serious injury, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unsolicited car rally in Wildwood, N.J., spiraled into chaos Saturday night, resulting in serious injury and damaged property, according to an NJ.com report. At least one car reportedly struck a building as police responded to multiple crashes. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people...
Cape Gazette
Milton cyclist dies following hit-and-run on Fisher Road
A cyclist died Sept. 24 after police say he was struck by a truck on Fisher Road. The man, 62, of Milton was riding a pedalcycle at 6:40 p.m. westbound on Fisher Road about a half-mile west of Beaver Dam Road when he was struck by the right side of a white utility truck traveling westbound on Fisher Road near the edge of the road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy
Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
Cape Gazette
Firefighters battle camper blaze near Lewes
Firefighters from Lewes battled a camper fire Sept. 22 that extended to a home. The blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dove Knoll Drive, east of Movies at Midway. When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames in a driveway adjacent to a home. The blaze also caused damage to the homes on either side of the driveway.
oceancity.com
Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City
As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
Ocean City Today
Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show
OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Comments / 2