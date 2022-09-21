ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Sandman

Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True

Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
BBC

Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes

German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
PETS
petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Maverick#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#The Humane Society#Hswa
natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
PETS
DogTime

A French Bulldog Gave Birth to 13 Puppies

A French Bulldog in northern Kentucky did something incredible — she gave birth to 13 puppies. Jamie Walker, the bulldog’s parent, noticed that his dog was a bit larger than most pregnant dogs. When the dog went into labor, however, he was in for a surprise. Walker spoke...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
katzenworld.co.uk

Cat Spends 159 Days in RSPCA Care and is Desperate to Find Purrfect Home

Poor Fern hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters. A friendly cat who has spent nearly 160 days in RSPCA care is looking for his forever home but sadly has seen little interest from potential adopters. Fern, a three-year-old, Abyssinian crossbreed with black, silver and tabby cat markings, came...
PETS
topdogtips.com

American Staffordshire Terrier Breed Profile

Many people can and do confuse the American Staffordshire Terrier and the American Pit Bull. The main difference is their size. The American Staffordshire Terrier was bred specifically to conform with the American Kennel Club, this said, the American Staffordshire Terrier is recognized where the American Pit Bull is not.
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Amazing Border Collie Destroys The Competition on Agility Course

Over and over again, border collies prove that they don’t just excel at herding sheep, they’re also agility champions! Pink, an adorable border collie who has spent the past few years stealing the hearts of agility fans and dog lovers all over the world, proves that when she smoked her way through the Westminster agility course in just under thirty seconds. You can watch her amazing run in this breathtaking video.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy