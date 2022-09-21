Hi-fi meet WiFi. Victrola’s latest turntable, the Stream Carbon, is a beautiful piece of hardware that connects seamlessly to Sonos speakers via WiFi, CNET reported on Thursday. Because of that, the sound quality is much better than what you get when connecting your record player to speakers using Bluetooth. The Stream Carbon, which is the first device to connect natively to the Sonos streaming platform, can play to any and all Sonos speakers without needing to be physically connected to a Sonos device first. Along with an Ethernet connection, the turntable also includes a stereo RCA output, so you can still use...

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO