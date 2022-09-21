ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knowtechie.com

AirPods Max connectivity issues? Try cleaning them

The Apple AirPods Max headphones are not cheap, even with the significant discounts they’ve received in recent months. With an MSRP of $549.99 (before tax), they cost more than a Chromebook, mid-range Android phone, and Fitbit fitness tracker combined. Expensive? Sure. But they’re also really good. They’re just as...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Victrola Sleek New Turntable Can Pair Directly With Any Sonos Speakers

Hi-fi meet WiFi. Victrola’s latest turntable, the Stream Carbon, is a beautiful piece of hardware that connects seamlessly to Sonos speakers via WiFi, CNET reported on Thursday. Because of that, the sound quality is much better than what you get when connecting your record player to speakers using Bluetooth. The Stream Carbon, which is the first device to connect natively to the Sonos streaming platform, can play to any and all Sonos speakers without needing to be physically connected to a Sonos device first. Along with an Ethernet connection, the turntable also includes a stereo RCA output, so you can still use...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Preorder the new Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld and save $50

Logitech has introduced the new G Cloud gaming handheld for streaming next-gen games on a dedicated handheld device. And if you preorder, you can save $50 off the retail price. The preorder deal is currently available on Amazon ahead of the G Cloud’s official release on October 18. The retail...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

New Windows 11 update rolling out now – here’s what’s new

Microsoft rolled out the first major Windows 11 update. The Windows 11 2022 Update, as it’s imaginatively called, brings some excellent productivity and gaming features. On top of that, users are getting some new security and accessibility tools that help improve their experience across the board. Once you’ve updated,...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Fitbit users will be required to have a Google account by 2025

Google is coming for Fitbit users. Google is starting the migration away from Fitbit accounts, with users required to move their data to a Google account to keep using the fitness trackers. The first step was the rebranding from Fitbit to Fitbit by Google. That happened last year, following the...
MARKETS
knowtechie.com

How to set up a dynamic weather Lock Screen wallpaper in iOS 16

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 16, is available now. One of the biggest changes is the ability to customize the lock screen, but did you know you can use it to tell you the weather at a glance?. You could add a Weather widget to show the outside...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

ILIFE A10 robot vacuum boasts mapping features and built-in LIDAR

With the advancements in robot vacuum cleaners, it’s becoming more common for people not to worry about vacuuming their floors. Today, we will check out the ILIFE A10 robot vacuum. It features smart laser navigation and multi-floor mapping. It has a powerful battery with up to 100 minutes of...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Review: Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System

Poor WiFi coverage can cause the dropping of video calls and low internet speeds in different parts of your house. Instead of moving your router around, a WiFi mesh system can help you solve this problem, and there’s a great low-cost option from Vilo. The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to enable haptic feedback on your iPhone keyboard

IOS 16 brought tons of new features and capabilities to iPhones. If you’re a fan of haptic feedback, then one of the lesser-known new features for your iPhone’s keyboard is one that should be on your radar. Haptic feedback helps to add a little immersion to your iPhone...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Why is Alexa flashing blue and green?

All Amazon Echo devices have lights that indicate their status. These lights can be solid, spinning, or blinking, and they all have different stories to tell. If your Echo device starts flashing blue, green, orange, or any other color, it could be due to several reasons. There is no need to worry, as this is usually not a sign of a problem.
TECHNOLOGY

