FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Water main break causes disruptions in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools. "To be honest...
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Hazleton City Authority enters Phase II of Drought Emergency Plan
HAZLETON, Pa. — The director of the water department at the Hazleton City Authority doesn't want the level of the filtration pond next to the building to fool you. It's getting close to an emergency here as far as water levels are concerned for a number of reasons. The...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authority needs to pay its fair share
I just read a letter to the editor saying we should say a prayer of thanks to have the privilege of the Bethlehem Water Authority in our county. Let’s see … they own 23,000 Carbon County acres, probably the largest county land owner, and pay a measly $20,000 in fees to our county and school districts. Really? We probably have a few individual homeowners who have a property tax bill that high. $8,528.00 to Jim Thorpe School District? Which of our natural resources is more valuable than our high quality water in that area? None of the water goes to Carbon County communities. I ask you homeowners in towns where the town provides your water - how much do you pay per year for that service? The amount the Bethlehem Water Authority gives back is like going back to the days when coal was king. That land has a single purpose use as water supply, yet since 2016 they have been trying to peddle it off for wind turbines and even solar panels. Do they even care about what they do to this “high quality” water supply?
WFMZ-TV Online
Rentschler's Ice Cream to reopen Monday, 7 months after fire destroyed landmark business
Rentschler's Ice Cream in Ringtown will reopen Monday, just a few doors from the former location that was destroyed by fire in February. "It's finally here!" according to the store's social media posts. "We've missed you all, so make you sure you stop on out to say hello!" The new...
Residents filling up tanks anticipating high home heating costs
TAMAQUA, Pa. — The leaves in Tamaqua may not be a good indicator, but the fall months have arrived. Some residents are already feeling the chill and wondering how much they'll have to pay to heat their homes this year. It's a question Fegley Oil Company President Donald Fegley...
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
School bus company allowed in Luz. Co. neighborhood despite complaints
A school bus company was granted approval for a new site to operate in one part of Luzerne County. The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a site, in the Preston section, along South Main Street for use by HA-Holdings LLC. They provide the buses for the Hanover Area School District. Residents who spoke out before the decision, expressed concern about dust and noise from the facility.
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Times News
Carbon OKs livestream service for dispatchers
It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.
Times News
Carbon Co. planners review several projects
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed several proposed construction projects throughout the county on Tuesday. Plans included a Penn Forest Township restaurant expanding its outdoor eating space. Michele and Guiseppe Buzzetta, owners of Dom N Ali, is proposing a new 1,046.88-square-foot kitchen; as well as a 1,654-square-foot deck addition to...
Times News
Lansford taking keys to train station
Lansford borough will officially take the keys to the town’s former train station later this month. Borough officials along with the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development plan to celebrate the occasion. Members of the public are invited to witness the key exchange and hear about the building’s past and...
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
Times News
Aviation grants keep airport up to speed
Aviation grants have been the key to continual improvement to the county-owned Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Mahoning Township. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the airport authority received more than $6 million in grant money over the years, most of it with just a 5% match from the authority. The grants covered 90% of the cost, and the state contributed 5% for the projects.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
