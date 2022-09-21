ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Maryland

Boy, those cupcakes were delicious, and it’s nice to see the Michigan Wolverines being ranked inside the top five the last few weeks. But now that the easier victories are out of the way, now it’s time for U-M to kick off conference play. After being favored by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan Preview: Enough with the asterisks

Three up, three down for the Michigan Wolverines and their overly criticized non-conference schedule. None of the first three victims were ever going to put up much of a fight, but it still is hard to deny that the Wolverines did exactly what a top-five team should against this level of competition, winning the first halves by a combined 103-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Maryland game

Even though the non-conference schedule is over, Michigan is sticking to a similar visitor list — a couple of official visitors and top 2024 targets while reserving crowded recruiting weekends for bigger games later in the season. Here is the expected list of visitors for the Maryland game tomorrow.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Maryland: TV schedule, game time, streaming and more for Week 4

The time to enter conference play has come for the Michigan Wolverines as they host the Maryland Terrapins this week. As we approach Week 4, only half of the conference remains undefeated, as several lost contests to other Power 5 opponents. One of the few left standing is Maryland, which beat a good SMU team at home in Week 3. Other wins over Charlotte and Buffalo has College Square bouncing thanks to stellar play from star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines kick off their conference schedule with a feisty Maryland Terrapins squad that will easily give the team their toughest test of the season. With that, comes the toughest skill players Michigan will have faced so far this season. The Wolverines will have to be on their toes to ensure victory on Saturday. Here are a few Wolverines to watch this weekend who will make a difference in the final result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups in Michigan’s Week 4 game vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to victories in their first three games against inferior non-conference opponents. Week 4 will provide an opportunity for Michigan to get tested in a variety of ways when the Wolverines welcome the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) into the Big House this Saturday for each team’s Big Ten opener (noon EST, FOX).
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Basketball TV Times Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
Radio Ink

WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor

Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
DETROIT, MI

