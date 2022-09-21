ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

MISD board approves of grade expansion for IDEA Travis

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday evening the MISD board voted to approve the expansion of Travis school. The IDEA Travis school has been around since 2020 but the school only taught grades pre-k through 8th. Now after the board vote, the school will expand to grades 9th through 12th.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland starts new programs for children

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD board not closing Milam Elementary

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. “It doesn’t get...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland TLCA forfeits remaining UIL district football games

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Leadership of Midland announced its withdrawal from UIL varsity district football games for the rest of the season due to low numbers caused by grade issues and injuries. This withdrawal impacts El Dorado ISD, Iraan ISD, McCamey ISD, Sterling City ISD, Water Valley ISD, and Wink ISD, all of which […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Peanut Butter Brigade is tomorrow, volunteers needed at West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tomorrow is the peanut butter drive at CBS7, in support of the West Texas Food Bank. In the midst of this, they are also in need of volunteers. The food bank is based on volunteer help and after the peanut drive Content Marketing Manager for the West Texas Food Bank, Autumn Bohannan, said they’ll be needing many more.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Knowledge is key to safety for early-morning runners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a time when nobody but crickets are up and moving. “Sometimes, I have to wake up at 2:30 and come and run at that time,” Yuriana Rodriguez said. “If it’s a 20-mile run. I wake up early and put in the work.”
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers

The Big Spring High School Steers defeated Snyder 27-24 on Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Greenwood Rangers kept it tight with undefeated Canyon, but lost 21-14 on Friday night. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Pecos high School Eagles opened their new stadium on Friday, but the homecoming was spoiled by...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector county judge helps out local woman

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest.  This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

2 ECISD students charged for in-school threats

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has released information on two students being charged for threats made on campuses Wednesday afternoon. A fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary was arrested after she pointed at students in her class as if she had a gun and told them she would bring one to school and shoot them.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

