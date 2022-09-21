Read full article on original website
MISD board approves of grade expansion for IDEA Travis
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday evening the MISD board voted to approve the expansion of Travis school. The IDEA Travis school has been around since 2020 but the school only taught grades pre-k through 8th. Now after the board vote, the school will expand to grades 9th through 12th.
