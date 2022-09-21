ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahtomedi, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
House Digest

Tips For Incorporating Brown Into Your Home Decor

According to Pigments through the Ages, brown is derived from the Old English term brún, which generally refers to dark or dusky hues. And, of course, before the advent of modern housecleaning products, painting things deep brown was a centuries-old tradition that helped hide burn marks and dirt. Along with other consciousness-raising movements in the '70s, the color brown came out along with other liberation movements, and briefly, you'd see it as an option in fudge-painted refrigerators, stoves, and other appliances.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Mahtomedi, MN
SPY

Wall-Mounted Bottle Openers You’ll Proudly Display in Your Home

When you’re craving a cold soda or beer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to open it. A wall-mounted bottle opener is preferable to a portable one, but why? Well, because you can avoid the frustration of going through kitchen drawers while guests are over or someone wants to make a toast. A good quality wall-mounted bottle opener will open the bottle more effectively and have a look that seamlessly fits your home decor. Colorwise, consider matching your appliances or cabinet hardware. Unlike its portable counterpart, this installed opener will always be visible, and a guest can never misplace...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Water#Sunlight#Bleach#Lakeside Floral
The Independent

Aldi’s fire pits will keep your garden cosy this autumn – and they’re available now

Autumn is officially here, which means we can expect our gardens to feel a little on the nippy side. However, if you’re looking for a way to extend the amount of time you spend outside, Aldi’s fire pits are the answer.While you might be reaching for the electric blanket and hot water bottle to fend off the chill, opting for outdoor heating can stop the bad weather putting a dampner on your time spent alfresco this season. As you’d expect, Aldi’s garden Specialbuys collection is serving up some serious goodness when it comes to seating too – offering everything from...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy