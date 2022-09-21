Read full article on original website
17 fall decorating ideas, according to interior designers
From the inside out, here's our ultimate guide to fall decorating, straight from design experts who have mastered the perfect balance.
Tips For Incorporating Brown Into Your Home Decor
According to Pigments through the Ages, brown is derived from the Old English term brún, which generally refers to dark or dusky hues. And, of course, before the advent of modern housecleaning products, painting things deep brown was a centuries-old tradition that helped hide burn marks and dirt. Along with other consciousness-raising movements in the '70s, the color brown came out along with other liberation movements, and briefly, you'd see it as an option in fudge-painted refrigerators, stoves, and other appliances.
Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs […]
I’m an interior design expert – paint colors which you should never have at home as they look ‘dingy’ or ‘in bad taste’
ARE you shopping for a new paint color to brighten up your bedroom or refresh your living room?. Before you decide, hear what these interior design experts have to say – the paint colors they would skip might surprise you. The team at House Digest curated a list of...
Wall-Mounted Bottle Openers You’ll Proudly Display in Your Home
When you’re craving a cold soda or beer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to open it. A wall-mounted bottle opener is preferable to a portable one, but why? Well, because you can avoid the frustration of going through kitchen drawers while guests are over or someone wants to make a toast. A good quality wall-mounted bottle opener will open the bottle more effectively and have a look that seamlessly fits your home decor. Colorwise, consider matching your appliances or cabinet hardware. Unlike its portable counterpart, this installed opener will always be visible, and a guest can never misplace...
Christina Hall Shares Her Top Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds
Christina Hall is known for her clean aesthetic that incorporates equal parts glam and California boho style. Here are her top budget-friendly home decor finds.
5 Creative Places To Use Shiplap In Your Home
Shiplap is a wonderful visual element that can be added to the home in a number of versatile and easy-to-use ways. Here are some creative places to use it.
Which House Style Do Homeowners Love The Most? – Exclusive Survey
Each home style has its own storied history of how it came to be and rise in popularity. But what house style do House Digest readers love the most? Read on.
Aldi’s fire pits will keep your garden cosy this autumn – and they’re available now
Autumn is officially here, which means we can expect our gardens to feel a little on the nippy side. However, if you’re looking for a way to extend the amount of time you spend outside, Aldi’s fire pits are the answer.While you might be reaching for the electric blanket and hot water bottle to fend off the chill, opting for outdoor heating can stop the bad weather putting a dampner on your time spent alfresco this season. As you’d expect, Aldi’s garden Specialbuys collection is serving up some serious goodness when it comes to seating too – offering everything from...
