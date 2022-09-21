Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deactivate bomb after traffic stop
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County said their team defused an active bomb on Sept. 14. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team stopped a Blue Saab and spoke to the driver Lonnie Geist. Geist was on court and search terms, and deputies searched his vehicle. They found an "improvised explosive The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deactivate bomb after traffic stop appeared first on KION546.
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
westsideconnect.com
Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence
Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
San Jose man arrested for domestic violence, gun violations
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a domestic violence call at his home. The San Jose Police Department said officers found a large stash of guns at the residence of Gary Redeker, 41. Police were called to the 1000 block of Malott Drive at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crime Briefs: men arrested for hunting deer in PV and man convicted of murder for EPA shooting
Men arrested for illegally hunting deer in Portola Valley. San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men early Wednesday, Sept. 21, morning for illegally hunting around Los Trancos Road and Alpine Road in Portola Valley according to a press release. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies heard a gun shot and saw...
Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stabbing occurred Tuesday night, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding two suspects. The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Boulevard and Pajaro Lane. A victim was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, said deputies. The suspects were described as The post Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest a man for check fraud, multiple other charges
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Juan Morales, 30, after witnesses reported Morales trying to cash fake checks at Ortiz Store and Deli. According to officers who responded in the area, Morales ran towards Alexander and Union streets when they attempted to approached him. Officers say Morales then proceeded...
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
DUI driver arrested after crashing into San Jose apartment, displacing 9
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have confirmed to KRON4 that a driver who crashed into an apartment building this morning has been found and arrested for driving under the influence. A neighbor, Ran Meas, said that one minute he was sleeping and then the next minute, he found a car had slammed […]
Watsonville Police investigates deadly crash that killed pregnant woman
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 23, 2022, at 1:21 p.m.-Watsonville Police said a crash on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. Police say the 33-year-old woman "incorrectly crossed four lanes of traffic when a white BMW struck her." The crash then The post Watsonville Police investigates deadly crash that killed pregnant woman appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old San Jose man charged with DUI; injured child, displaced 9 in hit-and run crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child is recovering from minor injuries, and at least two families are displaced. This, following a hit-and-run crash into an apartment building in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. The damage that could be seen from inside the impact area in one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville police investigates fatal crash
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night. Police said its preliminary investigation indicates a white BMW fatally struck a woman pedestrian before 8:30 p.m. The BMW then crashed into a dark SUV. Police said two The post Watsonville police investigates fatal crash appeared first on KION546.
San Jose missing woman found
UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
NBC Bay Area
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
Merced Police searching for 25-year-old man wanted for kidnapping
Police say Jose Antonio Fernandez-Ramirez of Merced led officers on a high-speed chase after officers spotted the stolen vehicle he was driving.
Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were The post Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested appeared first on KION546.
Teen suspect arrested in connection with Salinas armed carjackings
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salians Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested with armed carjackings in Salinas in May and June. Anthony Astorga is believed to be involved in two carjackings where a group held victims at gunpoint and assaulted them before stealing their vehicles. Astorga was arrested and charged with carjacking, assault with a deadly The post Teen suspect arrested in connection with Salinas armed carjackings appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0