The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed new members on Sept. 13. Kay Blachley, Lisa Balk and Columbia Nelson representing Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy Raising Club of Ridgecrest received their membership certificate at an appropriate time given that September is National Guide Dog Month. Also in attendance was puppy Florita. The club raises puppies from the age of 8 to 12 weeks to 16 to 18 months old, at which time the dogs are returned to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO