Chamber welcomes new members
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed new members on Sept. 13. Kay Blachley, Lisa Balk and Columbia Nelson representing Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy Raising Club of Ridgecrest received their membership certificate at an appropriate time given that September is National Guide Dog Month. Also in attendance was puppy Florita. The club raises puppies from the age of 8 to 12 weeks to 16 to 18 months old, at which time the dogs are returned to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Friends and family celebrate Desiree Thompson’s life
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends of Desiree Thompson held a celebration of life today, on what would’ve been her forty-first birthday. The gathering took place in Lancaster Friday afternoon. Thompson’s remains were found in the backyard of a California City home in March, ten years after she was first reported missing. Jose William […]
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022
Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
Residents question Mojave port plans
MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
Survey says: most residents want pool
The majority of 941 residents polled want a new public pool of some sort, according to city survey results introduced by City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. A whopping over 94.5 percent said they consider it important for the community to have access to a...
China Lake native talks about switching gears to find a new groove
Author Iris Hattersley, one of the “Lucky 13,” will discuss “Switching Gears to Find a New Groove” at the Ridge Writers general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. Public welcome. No admission charge. Masks requested.
Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions
Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
Parris threatens to close park
LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 22
Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on N Mono Ct. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states gf is hitting him with a pool ball. while on 21 gf threw it at him again and hit him in the chest.
Lancaster Shopping Center Sells for $45 Million
Valley Central, a 375,541-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, has sold for $45.3 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the undisclosed seller. Located at 44400 Valley Central Way, the property spans over 35 acres and includes 17 different entry drives.
KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Supervisors to consider zone change request from The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
Traffic stop leads to one arrest
ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Cal City wins first game since ’19 in OT
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City football team earned its first win since 2019 in a 20-13, non-league, overtime victory over Rosamond on Friday at Cal City High. The two teams were looking for more games and decided to play each other before their High Desert League contest at Rosamond on Oct. 28.
Lancaster bar shooting leaves man dead, another in critical condition
LANCASTER, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead and another wounded at a Lancaster bar over the weekend. The shooting happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill located at 42525 10th Street West. Police said a fight broke out among several...
