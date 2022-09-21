Read full article on original website
Rome man arrested for Battery
A Rome man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman during a disagreement. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 27-year-old Gary Ashtian Barner was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a Brookwood Avenue address because he struck a woman in the face during an argument, which left visible injuries.
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week
A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
2 teen brothers killed in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials said teen brothers are dead after a fire broke out at a Paulding County home. On Friday evening, state fire marshals arrived at the scene of this deadly house fire on Baskin Road in Paulding County. They started their investigation into a fire...
Channel 2 Action News gets access to Operation Heatwave as police target gangs across city
ATLANTA — The streets of Atlanta are safer thanks to a gang crackdown that’s already showing positive results. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the only reporter to hit the streets with officers as they rounded up gang members, guns and drugs. It had been a summer-spanning,...
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd
As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars. Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911. Deputies […]
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.
Rome man arrested for Terroristic Threats
A 40-year-old Rome man was arrested at a location on Riverside Parkway after he allegedly threatened to kill someone. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Joshua Isaac Caleb Weintraub was arrested after he violently threatened a victim while using profane language in front of children. Weintraub is being charged with...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Lawrenceville man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Decatur
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins on Sept. 18 in Decatur. Lawrenceville resident Charles Louis Gandy was arrested and taken into custody today on Graves Road in Norcross without incident. According to the arrest warrant, Gandy...
2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase
A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS
The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
3rd suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuikTrip to put air in tires
The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.
