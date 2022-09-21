ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome man arrested for Battery

A Rome man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman during a disagreement. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 27-year-old Gary Ashtian Barner was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a Brookwood Avenue address because he struck a woman in the face during an argument, which left visible injuries.
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week

A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd

As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Rome man arrested for Terroristic Threats

A 40-year-old Rome man was arrested at a location on Riverside Parkway after he allegedly threatened to kill someone. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Joshua Isaac Caleb Weintraub was arrested after he violently threatened a victim while using profane language in front of children. Weintraub is being charged with...
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS

The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia

Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
