A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

SILVER CREEK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO