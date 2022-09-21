ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'

A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral

All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
Big Dog Obsessed With Cats Gets His Very Own | The Dodo Odd Couples

Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Male Cats Who Are 'In Love' With the Neighborhood Girl Cat Are Just Too Funny

Every so often you can tell that your pet has a little bit of a crush. But one person online was positively tickled after seeing that all three of her cats couldn't stop staring at the neighbor's cat. We guess the boys just liked what they saw! And now video of the cats taking a good, long, look has people online laughing.
Watch dog’s overdramatic reaction to meeting a cat for the first time

A Romanian rescue dog has gone viral thanks to her hilariously overdramatic reaction when she met a cat for the first time. Cara, a mixed breed pooch, who was adopted from Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, England, isn’t used to being around felines – but when her owner took her around a friend’s home she was faced with their pet cat.
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way

A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
Family's Story of Adopting an 18-Year-Old Cat Is Beautiful Yet Heartbreaking

For some, the idea of adopting a senior pet can seem challenging and sad, but this couldn't be further from the truth. You're likely to face an obstacle or two with your new buddy no matter how old they are--that's just the reality of rescuing an animal--but you're also just as likely to be showered in love and affection. Senior pets are just as sweet, silly, and sassy!
120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies

Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
