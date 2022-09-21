Read full article on original website
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'
A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral
All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears
While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
Henry County Daily Herald
Big Dog Obsessed With Cats Gets His Very Own | The Dodo Odd Couples
Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
pethelpful.com
Male Cats Who Are 'In Love' With the Neighborhood Girl Cat Are Just Too Funny
Every so often you can tell that your pet has a little bit of a crush. But one person online was positively tickled after seeing that all three of her cats couldn't stop staring at the neighbor's cat. We guess the boys just liked what they saw! And now video of the cats taking a good, long, look has people online laughing.
Watch dog’s overdramatic reaction to meeting a cat for the first time
A Romanian rescue dog has gone viral thanks to her hilariously overdramatic reaction when she met a cat for the first time. Cara, a mixed breed pooch, who was adopted from Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, England, isn’t used to being around felines – but when her owner took her around a friend’s home she was faced with their pet cat.
pethelpful.com
Video of 15-Year-Old Cat Dumped by His Owner Because She Was Tired of His 'Messes' Breaks Our Hearts
We would do anything for our pets because they are loved members of our family and deserve to be treated as such. Unfortunately, not everyone has the same view about their pets. One video about a senior cat that was dumped by his owner is going viral and breaking our hearts.
Couple Hailed 'Heroes' As Clip of Cats They've Saved From Death Goes Viral
A heart-warming video of a couple who foster cats marked for euthanasia has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, Alyssa Gommez describes the enterprise as: "Literally what I was born to do." The video is a series of images of the cats...
pethelpful.com
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way
A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
Bride Apologizes to Government After Dog Eats Her Passport Weeks Before Honeymoon
If your dog ever "ate your homework" while you were in school, this woman's got your story beat. A woman was shocked when she found out her "mad" mixed-breed dog, Dillon, had chewed up her passport — just weeks before her honeymoon. Amanda had just returned home from a...
pethelpful.com
Family's Story of Adopting an 18-Year-Old Cat Is Beautiful Yet Heartbreaking
For some, the idea of adopting a senior pet can seem challenging and sad, but this couldn't be further from the truth. You're likely to face an obstacle or two with your new buddy no matter how old they are--that's just the reality of rescuing an animal--but you're also just as likely to be showered in love and affection. Senior pets are just as sweet, silly, and sassy!
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
petpress.net
120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies
Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
