wrganews.com
Rome Woman arrested for Hit-and-Run
A 29-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Sunday for the charges of Hit and Run, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Abril Julis Stancil of a Marigold Road address was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly ran over a 36-year-old victim twice on Cherokee Street before leaving the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
hotnewhiphop.com
George Chidi Dishes On Alleged Gunna Nurse Drug Smuggling Scandal, Calls It The "Tip Of The Iceberg"
In early July, reports came out of Fulton County alleging that a nurse was caught attempting to smuggle drugs into jail for Gunna, and according to journalist George Chidi, that's just "the tip of the iceberg" of what's been going on with the YSL members who are due to remain behind bars until their January trial.
wrganews.com
Rome man arrested for Terroristic Threats
A 40-year-old Rome man was arrested at a location on Riverside Parkway after he allegedly threatened to kill someone. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Joshua Isaac Caleb Weintraub was arrested after he violently threatened a victim while using profane language in front of children. Weintraub is being charged with...
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
wrganews.com
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week
A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
wrganews.com
Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase
A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
Police find 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs and money | Stolen APD laptop tip
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton recovered over 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, money and weapons after following a tip from Atlanta Police about a laptop stolen from them, according to a Facebook post. APD called the City of South Fulton Police on Sept. 7, saying...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Sheriff Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Accident Friday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 27 between Summerville and Trion, Georgia on Friday morning, marking the fourth pedestrian fatality in the County this year. A driver travelling southbound on Highway 27 near Dot Johnson Drive around 7:00 that morning struck and killed 57 year-old William M. Lee of Summerville, as he was attempting to cross over the highway.
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
wrganews.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Hwy 27 near Dot Johnson Drive in Chattooga County
WZQZ Radio reported that a pedestrian in Chattooga County was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle around 7 AM on Friday. Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that the victim, 57-year-old William Lee of Summerville, was struck and killed as he was crossing Hwy 27 near Dot Johnson Drive. The Georgia...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
