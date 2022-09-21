Read full article on original website
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
TikTok in Line for Hefty Fine Over Potential Children's Privacy Failures
TikTok could face a fine of up to £27 million ($29.3 million) following a probe by the UK privacy watchdog into how it handles data belonging to children. In its preliminary findings, published Monday, the Information Commissioner's Office said that the company may have breached UK data protection law by failing to protect the privacy of children using its platform.
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
Last Day to File a Claim for Google's $100 Million Privacy Settlement
Today is the final day to file a claim in a class action lawsuit file against Google. The search giant agreed to a $100 million settlement earlier this year, and Illinois residents whose likenesses appeared in a Google Photos album for the past seven years could be eligible for up to $400.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Gets Fancy Camera but Still No 5G
Launched in China earlier in the month, Huawei's Mate 50 Pro has now been officially launched in Europe, coming with a suite of fancy tech including a changeable-aperture camera, but still without Google services or 5G connectivity. Two points that somewhat sting especially considering the phone's £1,160 price tag.
Apple May Release 15-Inch MacBook Air, New Mac Pro And More in 2023
Apple has a jam-packed slate of products prepared for 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted over the weekend. In his latest Power On newsletter, the Apple-focused journalist says Apple is readying a slew of new hardware, including a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, an M3 iMac, and a new Mac Pro, 9to5Mac reported Sunday.
iOS 16.1 Will Give Us the iPhone Battery Icon Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software release -- iOS 16 -- brings back battery percentage to the iPhone status bar. Apple pulled out the feature with the release of iPhone X in 2017 due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone.
Android Users, You Can Get the iPhone 14's Dynamic Island, Too
If you're an Android user who's jealous of the Dynamic Island for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, there's an app for you. The app, called DynamicSpot, can give you your own version of the new iPhone feature. "DynamicSpot gives you [a] Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it...
iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances
Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
Best Amazon Deals: AirPods Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon is often the go-to place for anything you buy online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you'll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
