Carrie Underwood Sings Vince Gill Classic to Her Son in Heartwarming Throwback Video
Prior to the CMT Giants special honoring Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share a video of her singing the country music icon’s hit track I Still Believe In You. In the video, Carrie Underwood was heard singing I Still Believe in You with her husband...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
Blake Shelton Fans Have a Bone to Pick With the CMA Awards: Here’s Why
One way to surely upset Blake Shelton fans would be to snub him as the CMA Awards have done, and they are royally ticked off. Some of these comments might just light a fuse in others. So, it appears that Shelton did not pick up any nominations for these awards. When the CMA shared the announcement over social media, fans of those nominated were overjoyed and happy. Meh, not so with Shelton’s crew.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In
While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence On Kelsea Ballerini Divorce, Hints She Initiated Split
Morgan Evans has released a statement regarding his shocking split from his wife of almost five years, Kelsea Ballerini. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the Aussie singer, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 29. His short statement came just hours after Kelsea, 28, announced their spit.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO
Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart were joined by country music veteran Darius Rucker on the star-studded Season 17 finale of the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 14). Rucker joined the trio for an energetic rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About." Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after...
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”
Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut
Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
See Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Maximalist Nashville Farmhouse
"It's just enough for this chapter of life," the country singer says in an interview with The Spruce Kelsea Ballerini is stepping into a new chapter in her life. In a cover story for The Spruce, the country sensation, 29, shared an inside look at her modern farmhouse in Nashville. After a case of pandemic-induced claustrophobia, the Knoxville, Tennessee native traded in what she dubbed her "over-the-top" condo for a larger spread, selling everything in it except three paintings and a quilt from her grandparents. Of her desire for...
Keith Urban Cover on ‘The Voice’ Pits Blake Shelton Against Wife Gwen Stefani
A cover of a Keith Urban song had husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani against each other on The Voice. Both stars pitched their case for the contestant to choose them. This season of The Voice is in full swing, and a lot of talent has been on...
WATCH: Trace Adkins and ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Perform ‘Half of My Hometown’
In a new clip from the upcoming FOX series Monarch, Trace Adkins is covering a massive Kelsea Ballerini hit. He teams up with his co-star Emma Milani to perform “Half of My Hometown,” a track that Ballerini recorded with Kenny Chesney. Check out the video below. “WOW, Ana...
