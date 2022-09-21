Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is officially here and so is cozier cooking and baking. While soups, stews, and casseroles define the season's dinner menu, there is one thing in particular we all have on our minds during this season: apple desserts. Now you can make the treat even more fun and festive with Le Creuset's mini apple tart dishes. With a charming apple shape, the petite baking molds come in a set of two (one red and one green) and are ideal for a variety of fall food needs, from serving dips and spreads to baking individual desserts, gratins, and casseroles. Best of all, the scratch- and stain-resistant dishes are free right now with a $250 purchase when you use code 'Autumn' at checkout.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO