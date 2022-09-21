Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
EW.com
Pierce Brosnan responds to who should play James Bond next: 'I don't care'
As the search for the next James Bond continues, one person would very much like to be excluded from the conversation: former 007 Pierce Brosnan. The actor, who starred as the suave, martini-drinking secret agent from 1995 to 2002, has revealed that finding out who'll portray the super-spy in the franchise's forthcoming installment isn't high on his list of priorities.
'Bond' producers say they love Idris Elba - but don't celebrate just yet
The world may finally have to let go of Idris Elba playing James Bond.
Time Out Global
It’s official – Idris Elba won’t be the new 007
After years of speculation, we can finally stop asking Idris Elba if he will be the next James Bond. Turns out he’s too old to be the suave spy. Following on from Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong No Time To Die, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are currently seeking the next actor to portray Bond, but have warned the next movie won’t start filming for at least two more years.
