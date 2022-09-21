ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
The Associated Press

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed Monday by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign citizens listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent Russian residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.
POLITICS

