Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
SFGate
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During Q&A
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums...
SFGate
Is ‘Karma’ Real? Inside The Mystery of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lost’ Album
Is Karma real? That’s a question investigative Swifties have been trying to answer for years now. Across numerous breakdown videos and Twitter threads, Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-loving fans have been piecing together the mystery of a “lost” album in Swift’s discography. Various clues suggest that the album might have been titled Karma and that it was meant to follow her synth-pop pivot 1989. Of course, what actually happened after 1989 is also what might have led to Karma being scrapped (if it even existed): In 2016, Swift endured a very public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that made her go radio silent for nearly a year until she released 2017’s Reputation. That period also bore controversies over her lack of a clear political affiliation during the 2016 election and alleged falling outs with numerous gal pals attached to her infamous “squad.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Metallica to Play Special Concert Honoring Their Original Label’s Founders, Megaforce Records’ Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica have announced that they will perform a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. The group, which will be joined by fellow Megaforce alums Raven, will perform songs from their early career, dating from 1983 and ’84. The concert will take place at the 7,000-capacity Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. — an unusually small venue for the band.
Freezing Eggs Doesn't Make Future Pregnancy a Done Deal
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While an increasing number of women are freezing their eggs with the hope of having a baby later, a new study shows there are no guarantees. Being younger when having the egg retrieval procedure and freezing more eggs tends to lead to more success, according to the research done at New York University Langone Fertility Center, in New York City. “The reality is...
SFGate
Cinedigm Takes North American Rights to Found Footage Horror ‘The Outwaters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, “The Outwaters” plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror.
21 Tweets About What A Steaming Pile Of Garbage Ser Criston Cole Is On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
Men, What Are The Worst Things You've Heard Guys Say Behind Women's Backs
It's time for men to stand up and speak out
Comments / 0