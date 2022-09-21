Doris Hogan Blankenship of Clermont, FL passed from this earth on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 91. Doris was the 8th of 10 children born to Willie and Ethel Hogan of Cave City, KY on April 4, 1931. She is survived by her brother Arthur in California, her brother Genie and wife Marilyn in Kentucky, her sister Willie Mae Miller of Saratoga Springs, New York, her brother Rondal and wife Zona of Kotzebue, Alaska and numerous nieces and nephews of several generations. She is predeceased by her brothers Jesse, James “Hogie”, and Turner and her sisters Joy Taylor and Joann Toohey.

