Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Geneva Murphy
Geneva (Rhoton) Murphy, age 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. She was born on August 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Lolo and Effie Mae (Ford) Rhoton. She was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. She retired from Dollar General Store and worked as a cook at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.
wcluradio.com
Linda Jo Adams
Linda Jo Adams, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born May 11, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Stanley Thomas Jewell and Margaret Thomas Jewell. Linda was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Peters Creek Baptist Church. She loved sewing and writing recipes in her cookbook. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Lloyd, on his business trips.
wcluradio.com
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
wcluradio.com
Jacky Hopper Shadowen
Jacky Hopper Shadowen, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died September 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, of 65 years in 2016, her parents Alpha Mae Stansberry and Tilford B. Hopper, sister, Rose Ann Lankford (Joe) and daughter-in-law Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. A Memorial Service will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter, age 78, died Saturday September 24, 2022 at her home in Glasgow, KY. Born on March 01, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Birdie Cobb Carey and Hugh Carey. Sharon was a graduate of the Temple Hill High School, class of...
wcluradio.com
Lamar Sales
Mr. Lamar Sales, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Sales was the son of the late Lawerence Sales and Geneva Rhodes Sales. He was also preceded in death by his brother Steve Sales. Mr. Sales enjoyed studying Philosophy and...
wcluradio.com
James Dale “Crawfish” Crawford
James Dale “Crawfish” Crawford, age 62 of Sweeden, departed this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Louisville native was born on June 14, 1960 to Maybell Reed Crawford and the late Charles Clayton Crawford. He was married to his wife, Tammy Vincent Crawford, who survives. He was...
wcluradio.com
Timmy Combs
Timmy Combs, 63 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Timmy was born May 15, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Andy Combs and Ella Mae Hubbard Wood. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Drexel Wood. Timmy is survived by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Doris Hogan Blankenship
Doris Hogan Blankenship of Clermont, FL passed from this earth on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 91. Doris was the 8th of 10 children born to Willie and Ethel Hogan of Cave City, KY on April 4, 1931. She is survived by her brother Arthur in California, her brother Genie and wife Marilyn in Kentucky, her sister Willie Mae Miller of Saratoga Springs, New York, her brother Rondal and wife Zona of Kotzebue, Alaska and numerous nieces and nephews of several generations. She is predeceased by her brothers Jesse, James “Hogie”, and Turner and her sisters Joy Taylor and Joann Toohey.
wcluradio.com
James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr.
Mr. James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr. age 76, of Gamaliel, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at The Monroe County Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on August 29, 1946, a son of James Erskin Taylor Sr. and Runelle (Bartley) Taylor. He graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1964, He married Elizabeth Cain on November 5, 1965. He proudly served in The United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Jimmy worked for Haywood as a Plant Manager, Engineer, and retired from Carhartt in 2011. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Gamaliel Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Police searching for suspect in alleged theft
GLASGOW — Authorities are searching for an alleged suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. The suspect was reportedly driving a gray Kia Sportage with no license plate. The car was a mid to late-2000s model, police said. A utility trailer was hooked to the vehicle. Police did not specify when the theft occurred.
Comments / 0