Waterbury, CT

FOX 61

Report shows mixed numbers for crimes in state

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's annual report on crime statistics as reported by police departments around the state shows a rise in homicide, sexual assaults and motor vehicle thefts, a continuing trend downward of other crimes, and bucking national trends in several categories. The report, issued by the Connecticut Department...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Alex Jones takes the stand as defamation trial continues Thursday

WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial for Alex Jones continues Thursday after a day of emotional testimony from the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones has taken the stand Thursday. Jones addressed the media when he arrived at Waterbury Superior Court, where he continued criticizing the ongoing defamation...
WATERBURY, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
FOX 61

Counter-terrorism expert brought in for testimony on day 5 of Alex Jones defamation suit

WATERBURY, Conn. — It was a new week into the Alex Jones defamation trial in Waterbury that saw more fireworks outside the courtroom than inside. On day five of the trial, Jones touched down in Connecticut and briefly went into the courthouse, only to find out that he is not expected to testify this week. He told reporters outside the courthouse keeps "jerking me around."
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police

WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said. Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m. According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

'In my heart, you knew what it was' | Hamden community reacts after two injured in Saturday shootings

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings Saturday night that injured a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Police first responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. where they found a woman had been shot while in her home. A bullet went through the wall and struck her shoulder. Her husband told FOX61 Sunday he was in the bedroom when he heard nearly ten gunshots. His wife then came in screaming to call 911. The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where her husband said she underwent surgery Sunday to have the bullet removed. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
HAMDEN, CT
Person
Alex Jones
FOX 61

Alex Jones won't testify today as trial continues

WATERBURY, Conn. — In court:. Corporate representative for Free Speech Systems attorney Brittany Paz finished her marathon testimony. For over three days, the plaintiff and defendant grilled her on the inner workings of Alex Jones' company. An expert witness has now taken the stand; a new witness for the...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

State, local, and federal leaders show support for Windham nurses on strike

WINDHAM, Conn. — It’s day two of a strike started by Windham Hospital nurses. As the union members lined Mansfield Ave in Willimantic for the second morning in a row, they were joined by state, local, and federal leaders. A hundred nurses in Local Union 5041 said they want better pay, better insurance, and no more mandatory overtime. They said they're facing unfair labor conditions.
WINDHAM, CT
FOX 61

The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Fbi Agent#Freedom Of Speech#Waterbury Superior Court
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Windham Hospital warns of disruptions as nurses prepare to strike

WINDHAM, Conn. — Nearly a hundred nurses in local 5041 at Windham Hospital in Willimantic are preparing to strike for two days starting Thursday over pay and benefits. FOX61 spoke with union president Andrea Riley last week when they announced a strike about the union's requests for a new contract. Since then, she said nothing has changed despite additional meetings.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation

MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

