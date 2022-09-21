Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Report shows mixed numbers for crimes in state
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's annual report on crime statistics as reported by police departments around the state shows a rise in homicide, sexual assaults and motor vehicle thefts, a continuing trend downward of other crimes, and bucking national trends in several categories. The report, issued by the Connecticut Department...
Alex Jones takes the stand as defamation trial continues Thursday
WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial for Alex Jones continues Thursday after a day of emotional testimony from the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones has taken the stand Thursday. Jones addressed the media when he arrived at Waterbury Superior Court, where he continued criticizing the ongoing defamation...
Alex Jones trial continues Thursday following day of emotional testimony
WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial for Alex Jones continues Thursday after a day of emotional testimony from the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones is expected to testify as early as Thursday. An alternate juror went to court Wednesday but had asked to step down. As a...
Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury after making brief apperance in court Tuesday
WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial for Alex Jones continues Wednesday following remarks he made outside the courthouse Tuesday and testimony from a counter-terrorism expert. Jones did not testify Tuesday but is expected to possibly next week. He is expected to speak outside court at 1:30 p.m. At this time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counter-terrorism expert brought in for testimony on day 5 of Alex Jones defamation suit
WATERBURY, Conn. — It was a new week into the Alex Jones defamation trial in Waterbury that saw more fireworks outside the courtroom than inside. On day five of the trial, Jones touched down in Connecticut and briefly went into the courthouse, only to find out that he is not expected to testify this week. He told reporters outside the courthouse keeps "jerking me around."
Alex Jones set to testify as Waterbury gears up for his controversial and high-profile trial
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury is on high alert as conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones is expected to take the stand and testify in his high-profile defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. The city’s police department told FOX61 they will be visible outside...
Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police
WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said. Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m. According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged...
'In my heart, you knew what it was' | Hamden community reacts after two injured in Saturday shootings
HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating two shootings Saturday night that injured a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Police first responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. where they found a woman had been shot while in her home. A bullet went through the wall and struck her shoulder. Her husband told FOX61 Sunday he was in the bedroom when he heard nearly ten gunshots. His wife then came in screaming to call 911. The woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where her husband said she underwent surgery Sunday to have the bullet removed. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Jones calls judge in Sandy Hook defamation trial a 'tyrant'
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones was not quiet regarding what he thinks about his defamation trial before entering court on Tuesday, though he says he is not testifying until next week. Outside Waterbury Superior Court, Jones said the judicial system is under attack and the judge is forcing him...
Alex Jones won't testify today as trial continues
WATERBURY, Conn. — In court:. Corporate representative for Free Speech Systems attorney Brittany Paz finished her marathon testimony. For over three days, the plaintiff and defendant grilled her on the inner workings of Alex Jones' company. An expert witness has now taken the stand; a new witness for the...
State, local, and federal leaders show support for Windham nurses on strike
WINDHAM, Conn. — It’s day two of a strike started by Windham Hospital nurses. As the union members lined Mansfield Ave in Willimantic for the second morning in a row, they were joined by state, local, and federal leaders. A hundred nurses in Local Union 5041 said they want better pay, better insurance, and no more mandatory overtime. They said they're facing unfair labor conditions.
The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A behind-the-scenes look at the high-powered attorneys running the high-profile Alex Jones trial (Exclusive)
WATERBURY, Conn. — The high-profile trial against Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continues this week and it features some of Connecticut's most high-profile and home-grown legal minds. “UConn has a very very good law school. These are exemplary attorneys,” stated Jim Bergenn, an...
'That’s a cry for safety' | Loved one's plea for violence to end after Tuesday homicide in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of the victim who was killed on Tuesday on Broad Street in Hartford is mourning the death of 18-year-old Ernesto Morales. Mothers United Against Violence came together with the family to hold a vigil for him Thursday night. Oftentimes, you’ll see Revenderd Henry Brown...
'We have families over there' | 2nd annual Windham County Latino Fest raises money for hurricane relief
WINDHAM, Conn. — The second annual Windham County Latino Fest drew hundreds to downtown Willimantic Saturday to celebrate the Latino culture of the community. Festival organizer Victor Luna said they raised thousands of dollars to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the island this week. "When the...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Windham Hospital warns of disruptions as nurses prepare to strike
WINDHAM, Conn. — Nearly a hundred nurses in local 5041 at Windham Hospital in Willimantic are preparing to strike for two days starting Thursday over pay and benefits. FOX61 spoke with union president Andrea Riley last week when they announced a strike about the union's requests for a new contract. Since then, she said nothing has changed despite additional meetings.
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation
MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1