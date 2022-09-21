Read full article on original website
WGME
Community Dental to close 2 Maine locations due to shortage of dentists, hygienists
Community Dental says it plans to close two of its six Maine locations. The Rumford Center and the Monson dental clinic will both close on November 23. According to Community Dental, the closures are the result of chronic workforce shortages in dentistry – made more challenging by the pandemic – which has left long-term unfilled vacancies of essential positions at both locations.
WGME
Topsham emergency clinic to close
TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
WGME
Free vaccine clinic held in Lewiston's Kennedy Park
LEWISTON (WGME) – Health officials offered a free vaccine clinic in Lewiston Friday. The city partnered with AK Health and Social Services to provide shots in Kennedy Park. "Now that we're in mid-September, we're getting right into the school year, it's important for not only children and students to get vaccinated, but also for adults, as well, and for folks to be fully vaccinated; so that is first and second doses and boosters and also now for adults that have had a shot within the last two months, they are eligible for the new bivalent booster," York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault said.
WGME
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
WGME
Maine town's public drinking water system takes well offline after high PFAS test
UNION (WGME) -- A well in Union connected to the public drinking water system is currently offline after tests showed high levels of forever chemicals. According to the Bangor Daily News, the well operated for a total of 19 days in 2022 and was not used in 2021 or 2020.
WGME
Brunswick-Topsham Water District announces new water treatment facility
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Few things are more basic in our lives than water, and in the Brunswick-Topsham area, they're celebrating a new way to get clean water for their communities. Thursday, the water district officially dedicated a new water treatment facility. This new one has been 10 years in...
WGME
Organization gives free Boy Scout uniforms for Maine families who cannot afford them
WATERVILLE (WGME) - After a year of collecting donated Cub Scout and Boy Scout uniforms at Goodwill stores in Northern New England, the Kennebec Valley Uniform Bank gave away 300 of them Wednesday night at the Waterville Goodwill. “It’s a huge factor. I mean there are some parents that would...
WGME
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
WGME
'It's another kick in the gut:' 230 employees to be affected by Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- Hundreds of employees and their families trying to figure out their next steps after learning the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will shut down next year. The owner of the mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023.
WGME
Maine man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested in Maine Friday. Bangor police say they arrested 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LeGrange on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts. Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster. Police say they...
WGME
Lewiston City Council passes new regulations on homeless shelters
LEWISTON (WGME) -- After months of debate, Lewiston now has regulations on homeless shelters. The city council passed a new set of rules. According to the mayor, it's now clear where a shelter can and can't operate in the city. It also caps the number of shelter beds in the...
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
WGME
Man accused of drug trafficking after police find fentanyl, cocaine inside Maine home
FAIRFIELD (WGME) – A Maine man has been accused of drug trafficking after police say they found $65,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home in Fairfield on Thursday. Following a month-long investigation, MDEA agents say they searched a home on Hardwood Lane and found about 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WGME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
WGME
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments
Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
WGME
Mistrial declared in case of Maine man accused of killing former friend
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Gruesome police body-camera footage that disturbed jurors reportedly led a judge to declare a mistrial in the murder trial of a Gardiner man accused of shooting and killing a former friend and nearly severing the wrists of another with a machete, according to the Kennebec Journal. Dylan...
WGME
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
