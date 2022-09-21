ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, ME

Community Dental to close 2 Maine locations due to shortage of dentists, hygienists

Community Dental says it plans to close two of its six Maine locations. The Rumford Center and the Monson dental clinic will both close on November 23. According to Community Dental, the closures are the result of chronic workforce shortages in dentistry – made more challenging by the pandemic – which has left long-term unfilled vacancies of essential positions at both locations.
MONSON, ME
Topsham emergency clinic to close

TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
TOPSHAM, ME
Free vaccine clinic held in Lewiston's Kennedy Park

LEWISTON (WGME) – Health officials offered a free vaccine clinic in Lewiston Friday. The city partnered with AK Health and Social Services to provide shots in Kennedy Park. "Now that we're in mid-September, we're getting right into the school year, it's important for not only children and students to get vaccinated, but also for adults, as well, and for folks to be fully vaccinated; so that is first and second doses and boosters and also now for adults that have had a shot within the last two months, they are eligible for the new bivalent booster," York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault said.
LEWISTON, ME
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Maine man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested in Maine Friday. Bangor police say they arrested 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LeGrange on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts. Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster. Police say they...
WEBSTER, MA
Lewiston City Council passes new regulations on homeless shelters

LEWISTON (WGME) -- After months of debate, Lewiston now has regulations on homeless shelters. The city council passed a new set of rules. According to the mayor, it's now clear where a shelter can and can't operate in the city. It also caps the number of shelter beds in the...
LEWISTON, ME
Man accused of drug trafficking after police find fentanyl, cocaine inside Maine home

FAIRFIELD (WGME) – A Maine man has been accused of drug trafficking after police say they found $65,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home in Fairfield on Thursday. Following a month-long investigation, MDEA agents say they searched a home on Hardwood Lane and found about 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
TAMPA, FL
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments

Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
LEWISTON, ME
Mistrial declared in case of Maine man accused of killing former friend

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Gruesome police body-camera footage that disturbed jurors reportedly led a judge to declare a mistrial in the murder trial of a Gardiner man accused of shooting and killing a former friend and nearly severing the wrists of another with a machete, according to the Kennebec Journal. Dylan...
GARDINER, ME
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
FALMOUTH, ME

