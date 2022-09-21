Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Second arrest made in Charles City child endangerment case
CHARLES CITY — Days after the arrest of a Charles City man on child endangerment charges after his son received serious injuries, the child’s mother has now been arrested. 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson was arrested on Monday by Charles City police. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries. The complaint says Larson never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is jailed for using someone else's check card. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday on $25,000 bond. He's charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Investigators say Arispe used someone else's Visa Check Card...
KIMT
Hancock County man pleads not guilty to gun and drug charges
GARNER, Iowa - A man investigated after he allegedly waved a gun in the air is pleading not guilty. Larry Wayne Robbins, 66 of Goodell, is scheduled to stand trial October 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.
KIMT
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017
MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
iheart.com
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
KIMT
Charles City mother arrested for severe injuries to her infant son
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The mother of a severely injured Floyd County baby has now been arrested. Madison Marion Geerts, 19 of Charles City, is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury. She was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
KIMT
Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
KIMT
Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman killed in Waseca house fire
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Logs
9:34 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of E-Cig 9:35 a.m. A juvenile at Southwest Middle School cited for E-Cig on school property. 4:50 p.m. 38-Year old Nicole Frye cited for reckless driving. 10:17 p.m. 29-Year old Michale Dieser cited for Driving after Revocation.
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
KIMT
Veteran Stand Down Event Comes to Mason City
Rochester, Minn. - This Saturday, KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of "Veteran Stand Down," that's happening for the first time in Mason City, Iowa. It's at the North Iowa Events Center - All Seasons Building. The goal is to help veterans in any way possible and their families.
KIMT
Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
Comments / 0