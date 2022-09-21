Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New seafood restaurant now open in downtown Tryon
KD’s Sea Shack offers fish, lobster, crab cakes and more. Fans of fresh seafood have a new dining option in downtown Tryon. Earlier this month, KD’s Sea Shack officially opened and began welcoming customers. Owned by Katie D’Oyen, KD’s Sea Shack is located in the space previously occupied...
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 9/18 – 9/25/22
Rachel Ann Stancil, 36 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Stancil for felony possession of Methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. She was issued $10,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court in 10/25/2022. Jerry Justin Helton, 24 of Burnsville, NC. Deputy N. Bowman arrested Helton for misdemeanor...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Two People Killed in a Car Crash in Marion
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion. A spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said around 5:15 pm Sunday two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street. A preliminary...
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
WBTV
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
