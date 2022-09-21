ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Saint Francis set for showdown with St. X

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis football team will host Saint Xavier on Saturday looking to stay unbeaten. The NAIA's 16th ranked Cougars are 2-0 and will host the Cougars who come in to the match up 1-2 on the season. USF is averaging 51.5 points...
Boys High School Soccer: Mehic leads Northrop to 4-1 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Namik Mehic capped two goals to lead the Northrop Bruins to a 4-1 victory over Bishop Luers. The Bruins move to 12-0 on the season while Luers falls to 7-4-2. Northrop will take on Bishop Dwenger in the SAC title match Wednesday at Spuller stadium.
Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love

When in doubt, dance it out! Bring It Push It Own It is a nonprofit in Fort Wayne that helps girls build and maintain confidence. Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is partnering with Bring It Push It Own It, a...
Fort Wayne International Airport debuts Gates 8-10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."
Union Street Market preparation underway ahead of opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- We’re just weeks away from Union Street Market opening up at Electric works. The market will be the region’s first food hall and public market and will feature a diverse array local Northeast Indiana businesses. It's set to open early to mid-November. Electric...
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites people to participate in the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's, which will take place on October 8 at Parkview Field. Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony, which gives participants a way to represent their...
Fort Wayne school districts see four bus crashes in eight days

Three Fort Wayne Community Schools buses and one Southwest Allen County Schools bus were involved in crashes over the span of eight days. Fort Wayne school districts see four bus crashes in eight days. Three Fort Wayne Community Schools buses and one Southwest Allen County Schools bus were involved in...
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
Honeywell to host Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - A late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be hosted by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 28. The show will be at the Eagles Theatre starting at 11:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 10:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress up...
Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men

GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN

