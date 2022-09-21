FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO