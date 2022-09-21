Read full article on original website
Related
GENERAL HOSPITAL Fall Preview!
Port Charles is never boring but this fall as the temperatures cool off, things are definitely going to be heating up! Check out this GENERAL HOSPITAL fall preview courtesy of the soap’s headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor!. Sonny and Nina’s relationship will continue to be tested,...
tvinsider.com
Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Sets Title as Netflix Unveils First Look (PHOTO)
Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans their first look at the upcoming spinoff series, now officially titled, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The limited series prequel spinoff about Queen Charlotte follows the figure’s rise to prominence and power, beginning with her younger years when she’ll be portrayed by India Amarteifio, leading into the time when Bridgerton is set and Golda Rosheuvel plays the monarch.
Comments / 0