Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Biden jumpstarts UN reform push but prospects remain low
With his call to expand the UN Security Council, US President Joe Biden has injected momentum into decades of stagnant talk of reform but it remains far from certain whether this time change will happen. Biden in his speech said all Security Council members should use the veto only in "rare, extraordinary situations" and called for an expansion of seats.
Putin ‘deeply mourns’ death of 11 Russian schoolchildren, killed by gunman wearing swastika T-shirt
At least 15 people have been killed after a gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk.Among the dead were 11 children, said police. Two teachers and two security guards were also killed.Another 24 people were injured, including 22 children, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said, amid fears the death toll could climb higher. The gunman later killed himself, said the committee, who also revealed the details about what he was wearing.The committee is looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links and named him as Artem...
