Overwatch 2 loses its lead hero designer
Geoff Goodman helped design and balance heroes since the game's inception.
How To Immediately Unlock Kiriko For Free In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Is Already Confirming Fans' Worst Fears
"Overwatch 2" has been imploding as its full release approaches, and the latest news concerning its battle pass and character unlocks marks yet another disappointment for fans of the first game. The game's Twitch viewership fell off the map almost immediately after players began streaming it, the developers themselves are frustrated with the game due to its multiple delays, and news that new heroes for the game would be locked behind a battle pass has not been popular with fans. This has only been exacerbated by newer reports that illustrate just how much grinding is necessary to get one of the game's newest playable characters.
knowtechie.com
Is Cyberpunk 2077 a playable game now?
The saga of Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite a bumpy ride. The game launched in an incredibly buggy, somewhat unplayable state. That led to refunds, review bombing, and general disappointment in the promising title. Things got a little better over time with updates and bug fixes. But a delayed next-gen...
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
The One Metal: Hellsinger Mission That's Practically Impossible
For the most part, gamers love a good challenge. It's because of this that notoriously difficult games such as "Elden Ring" have thrived in the gaming market, earning both acclaim from critics and commercial success. And for as much as critics have enjoyed it, some players have had a difficult time with some of the challenges in "Metal: Hellsinger," a new offering from the team at The Outsiders.
Is Slime Rancher 2 Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"Slime Rancher" is arguably one of the most beloved games on the internet. According to the game's website, it surpassed 15 million sales since its release in 2017, and the game has a rating of 10/10 on Steam and some pretty sweet reviews on Metacritic. Many people don't realize how dark some of the game details are between the bright, bubbly world and cheap jokes throughout the game.
Why The GTA 6 Leaks Have The Internet Completely Split
By now, most gamers have heard about the recent "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak sweeping the internet. The massive leak uploaded to the GTAforums by a mysterious hacker last week encased over 90 videos with over 50 minutes of gameplay footage. The leaked footage gave gamers a glimpse into what "GTA 6" already has to offer, including confirming that one of the game's protagonists is a Latina named Lucia and that this entry would return gamers to the streets of Vice City. Soon after it surfaced, Rockstar Games confirmed that the leak was indeed the real deal.
Early Reactions To Soulstice Have People Split
Developed by Reply Game Studios and published by Modus Games, "Soulstice" has been on gamers' wishlists for a bit now. Announced in June 2021, the action-adventure title follows two sisters named Briar and Lute who have had their souls fused together, becoming what is called a "Chimera." The pair wages war against beasts and demons in a "a coming-of-age dark fantasy story" with a hack-and-slash edge that offers players several different options when it comes to combat and traversal. But is it any good?
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Minecraft: How To Change Your Username
"Minecraft" remains one of the greatest success stories in the gaming industry, growing from a small indie idea into an ultra-popular sandbox game that enthralled a whole generation. Though the game's reputation has certainly had its ups and downs due to the shady actions of its creator — as well as a few other controversies, like a bizarre R-rating in other territories — "Minecraft" remains a genre-defining industry behemoth that other games could learn a great deal from.
The Original Xbox Prototype Had A Very Literal Design
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
Respawn Takes A Stand Against Toxic Apex Legends Players
Respawn, the developer behind "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends," has released a statement calling out toxic players in the "Apex Legends" community. Respawn tweeted the statement during Season 14 of "Apex Legends," saying there has been a trend of players going beyond constructive criticism into full-on harassment of the developers working at Respawn.
Gundam Evolution proves a popular Overwatch-like, but disconnect penalties are leaving players cold
Bandai Namco says it's "investigating" the issues
Nvidia's RTX 4090 targets 300+ FPS at 1440p with low latency for competitive shooters
The PC gaming landscape is once again set for big changes with the launch of new hardware. As the next generation rolls in, many of us are adrift in dreams of upgrades. With the top-end RTX 4090 launching on October 12 (opens in new tab) and the slightly more affordable RTX 4080s officially launching this November (opens in new tab), we're drooling over the potential boost that can come with new GPUs.
wegotthiscovered.com
The top 10 dungeon crawlers you can play right now
As role-playing games grew in popularity, the creative minds behind them forayed into different genres and explored novel scenarios to tell their stories. Perhaps it has to do with the danger of venturing into the bottomless pit of the unknown, maybe it’s the trickling fear of what you may find in the next corridor, but for one reason or another, one of these scenarios has stood the test of time and remains relevant many decades after its advent.
