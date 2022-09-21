Read full article on original website
Statewide leaders warn of tough times ahead for child care access
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and a team of statewide partners, including Kentucky Youth Advocates, Metro United Way, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, United Way of Kentucky, Appalachian Early Childhood Network, Learning Grove, 4-C, EC LEARN, and others, released their findings today from A Fragile Ecosystem IV: Will Kentucky Child Care Survive When The Dollars Run Out? The survey of Kentucky child care providers underscored how the sector will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief dollars run out.
The Bottom Line: Kelly Craft announces Senator Max Wise as gubernatorial running mate
Speaking to a sizable crowd in Campbellsville, former Ambassador to the United Nations and 2023 GOP candidate for governor Kelly Craft announced that Senator Max Wise, of Campbellsville, would be joining her ticket as candidate for lieutenant governor. The announcement comes a week after Craft formally launched her campaign, seeking...
Kentucky awarded $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Program Funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the continued support of small-business growth statewide as the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) funds to help more companies export. The grant program is marking its 10th anniversary of funding small business...
The Bottom Line: Tax reform puts Kentucky on a trajectory to compete for workers jobs, and economic opportunity
At the interim joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting, Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead testified on Kentucky’s progress and opportunities for competitive growth. In 2018 and 2019, the General Assembly passed reforms to Kentucky’s...
Op-Ed: ‘Refundable’ tax credits wrong policy for boosting signature industries
To be clear, the bourbon industry isn’t seeking to stifle competition. Instead, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, a special legislative task force is discussing how to expand upon a special tax treatment granted to distillers in 2014. A recent article reported, “distillers say (their) tax break has been washed out by another, broader tax break and they are looking to Frankfort for a fix.”
