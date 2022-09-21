ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns

Hundreds of pigs will snack on acorns and beechmasts for the next two months as the New Forest’s annual pannage kicks off.The autumn tradition, dating back centuries, improves the condition of the soil and reduces the risk to ponies and cattle, who can be poisoned if they eat too many nuts and acorns.Up to 600 domestic pigs have been released for around 60 days by people who occupy surrounding land in Hampshire.“They have a wonderful time while they’re out there,” Sue Westwood, clerk to the verderers of the New Forest, told the PA news agency.“They’ve got free range of the...
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?

One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers

The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?

Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
Rice Growers Continue to Battle Weedy Enemy

Agriculture technology is a double-edged sword. In some ways, it has made food production more efficient, boosting yields, reducing the time farmers and farmworkers spend in fields and allowing inputs to be more precise. But, as is the case in rice production, a farming innovation can sometimes backfire. One of...
Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead

Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
Biodegradable plastic mulch: A climate-smart agricultural practice

During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
National Park Presses Locals to Remove Fruit Trees From Their Property as Bear Hibernation Approaches

With bear hibernation season approaching, a Canadian national park area is asking locals to get rid of fruit trees right now. People who live in the Jasper national park region, according to The Guardian, know about this situation. They learned that these fruit trees have a way of bringing in black bears. Thusly, there is a need to get rid of them immediately.
Biosphere drought reveals scent of troubled ecosystem

Findings from an unprecedented drought experiment in a biosphere underscore the importance of molecular compounds often associated with fragrance in identifying when an ecosystem is in distress. Ever wonder what gives a forest its signature pine-fresh scent? The answer is the molecular compound pinene, a type of monoterpene naturally released...
