Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine war: Ukraine will treat Russian deserters fairly, Zelensky vows
Russian soldiers who surrender to Ukraine will be treated in a "civilised manner", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky appealed to Russians to run away or surrender once at the front. It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law doubling the punishment for Russian...
BBC
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inside Bakhmut, the battered Donbas city holding off Putin's troops
His body lay where he fell - alone, flat on his back, under a weak September sun. He was killed around noon on 24 September during hours of intense shelling in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. We came across him by chance, and learned later than his name was Andriy Yablonsky, and he was 52.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia admits mobilisation errors, amid growing public opposition
The Kremlin has admitted mistakes were made in its drive to mobilise Russian army reservists to fight in Ukraine, amid growing public opposition. "There are cases when the decree is violated," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said, adding that "all the errors will be corrected". Multiple reports say people with...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv forces accused of killing two in Kherson hotel strike
Pro-Kremlin authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of killing two people, including a former MP, in a missile strike on a hotel in occupied Kherson. A regional official said Oleksiy Zhuravko, a pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker, died in the strike. Kirill Stremousov said in a statement that Ukrainian armed forces fired...
Putin ‘deeply mourns’ death of 11 Russian schoolchildren, killed by gunman wearing swastika T-shirt
At least 15 people have been killed after a gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk.Among the dead were 11 children, said police. Two teachers and two security guards were also killed.Another 24 people were injured, including 22 children, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said, amid fears the death toll could climb higher. The gunman later killed himself, said the committee, who also revealed the details about what he was wearing.The committee is looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links and named him as Artem...
BBC
Dmitry Bulgakov: Putin fires deputy defence chief amid supply failures
Vladimir Putin has fired the general charged with managing the Russian military's faltering logistics operations in Ukraine. Gen Dmitry Bulgakov, a deputy defence minister, was removed from his role on Saturday, the defence ministry said on Telegram. The ministry said the 67-year old was "released" to transfer into a new...
BBC
Ukraine war: Protests in Russia's Dagestan region against new draft
People in Russia's Dagestan region have clashed with police in the latest protests against Moscow's call-up of 300,000 military reservists. Over 100 people were arrested during protests in the regional capital Makhachkala, OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights monitor said. It said it was concerned by reports of the province's...
Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea
Denmark's maritime authority said Monday that a gas leak had been observed in a pipeline leading from Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea and that there is a danger to ship traffic. The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.The pipeline runs 1,230 kilometers (764 miles) from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It is completed and filled with gas, but gas has never been imported through it, dpa reported.The cause of the detected leak wasn't immediately clear.The Danish...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Disputed polls open and climate of 'total fear'
Four occupied regions of Ukraine have begun holding self-styled referendums on joining Russia. Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, the votes are taking place over five days just behind the front line. Reports speak of soldiers going door to door to collect votes on the first day.
BBC
Sri Lanka power cuts - wrong oil blamed
A senior Sri Lankan official has blamed poor quality crude oil imports for the shutdown of a power plant, leading to extended blackouts. Utilities regulator chief Janaka Ratnayake said the oil burnt in the furnaces had too much sulphur in it. But the country's energy minister has disputed the allegation.
BBC
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 15 people and injuring 24, Russian officials say. The victims include 11 children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk. The gunman killed himself at the scene and was a former...
BBC
Canada ends vaccine entry rules, makes ArriveCan optional
Canada has said it is dropping all remaining Covid border restrictions, including vaccine requirements for travellers. As of 1 October, travellers will also no longer need to provide proof of Covid vaccination, to undergo any testing or to isolate and quarantine. The mask mandate on planes and trains will also...
