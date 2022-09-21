Read full article on original website
Brad Friedel backs Christian Pulisic to find true form under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter, as he tells USMNT and Chelsea winger he can 'really benefit' from Thomas Tuchel's sacking
Former USMNT and Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Christian Pulisic to find his feet at Chelsea this season, as he can 'really benefit' from the managerial change that saw Graham Potter take over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. New owner Todd Boehly decided to part ways with...
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
UEFA 'in talks over inviting MLS winner to take on Champions League holder in revamped four-team Super Cup'... as America moves a step closer to historic partnership with European soccer
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, it is understood. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa...
USMNT international Jonathan Gomez still open to Mexico call despite U.S. U20 start
Real Sociedad dual-national Jonathan Gomez is back representing the United States after appearing for the Under-20 side in the Revelations Cup this week, but the door isn't shut just yet on Mexico, according to his father. Gomez, a 19-year-old fullback, has represented both Mexico and the U.S. at youth and...
Former Brazilian International Arthur Melo's New Mission To Become A Liverpool Starter
A major news source is reporting today that Liverpool's newest midfield addition Arthur Melo has enlisted the services of a physiotherapist, a fitness coach, and a nutritionist to help him become Jurgen Klopp's first choice for the Liverpool midfield.
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Pulisic misses US’s World Cup warmup vs. Japan with injury
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Christian Pulisic did not dress for the United States’ match against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury and missed the Americans’ next-to-last warmup before the World Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out “because of a...
Berhalter on in-form Sargent: He’s stronger, quicker and more decisive
Gregg Berhalter has said the change in Josh Sargent is noticeable since the last time the forward was with the U.S. men’s national team. Sargent got the call for the USMNT’s friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia this month, the team’s final two warm-ups ahead of the World Cup. It was the first U.S. call for Sargent since September 2021 as the striker rounds into form for Norwich City at the perfect time. The 22-year-old already has six goals for Norwich this season, leading the Canaries to second place in the Championship table. Sargent managed just two league goals all of last season...
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leages Cup Showcase clash
Nashville SC edged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Nashville raced into a 2-0 lead at GEODIS Park thanks to a sixth-minute header from Josh Bauer and a close-range effort from Luke Haakenson eight minutes later following a fine cross from Jacob Shaffelburg.
USMNT vs. Japan live updates: Christian Pulisic misses pre-World Cup friendly with minor injury
The U.S. men's national team is 180 minutes away from Qatar. The World Cup, of course, is still two months away, but the USMNT plays its final two friendlies ahead of the tournament this week and next — beginning with a Friday match against Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany. The...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
NWSL playoff picture, standings, tiebreakers: Portland Thorns become first team to clinch playoff berth
The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearly over as teams begin to enter the final stretch of the schedule. The playoff picture continues to shift with only two weeks remaining as the campaign winds down. Portland Thorns FC are the only club with a playoff spot cemented after midweek action, but several teams remain in contention for the NWSL Shield -- awarded to the team with the best regular season record -- while other clubs are eyeing a playoff push. The next chapter of the story will be written this weekend as NWSL action continues and you can catch the matches on Paramount+.
