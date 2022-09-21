ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brad Friedel backs Christian Pulisic to find true form under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter, as he tells USMNT and Chelsea winger he can 'really benefit' from Thomas Tuchel's sacking

Former USMNT and Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Christian Pulisic to find his feet at Chelsea this season, as he can 'really benefit' from the managerial change that saw Graham Potter take over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. New owner Todd Boehly decided to part ways with...
MLS
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Jesús Ferreira
Person
Haji Wright
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Brandon Vazquez
Person
Ricardo Pepi
Daily Mail

UEFA 'in talks over inviting MLS winner to take on Champions League holder in revamped four-team Super Cup'... as America moves a step closer to historic partnership with European soccer

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, it is understood. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Usmnt#English#Werder Bremen#American
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Berhalter on in-form Sargent: He’s stronger, quicker and more decisive

Gregg Berhalter has said the change in Josh Sargent is noticeable since the last time the forward was with the U.S. men’s national team. Sargent got the call for the USMNT’s friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia this month, the team’s final two warm-ups ahead of the World Cup. It was the first U.S. call for Sargent since September 2021 as the striker rounds into form for Norwich City at the perfect time. The 22-year-old already has six goals for Norwich this season, leading the Canaries to second place in the Championship table. Sargent managed just two league goals all of last season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
ESPN

Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leages Cup Showcase clash

Nashville SC edged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Nashville raced into a 2-0 lead at GEODIS Park thanks to a sixth-minute header from Josh Bauer and a close-range effort from Luke Haakenson eight minutes later following a fine cross from Jacob Shaffelburg.
NASHVILLE, TN
AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

NWSL playoff picture, standings, tiebreakers: Portland Thorns become first team to clinch playoff berth

The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearly over as teams begin to enter the final stretch of the schedule. The playoff picture continues to shift with only two weeks remaining as the campaign winds down. Portland Thorns FC are the only club with a playoff spot cemented after midweek action, but several teams remain in contention for the NWSL Shield -- awarded to the team with the best regular season record -- while other clubs are eyeing a playoff push. The next chapter of the story will be written this weekend as NWSL action continues and you can catch the matches on Paramount+.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy