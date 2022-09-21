Read full article on original website
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her
Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi spotted following the death of her ex Anna Heche
Ellen DeGeneres has been photographed for the first time since the tragic death of her ex Anne Heche. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted in Montecito, CA, having lunch with spouse Portia de Rossi. GrosbyGroup Rightfully so, they seemed to be...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Everything Jenna Bush Hager Has Said About Her Weight Loss and Fitness Journey Over the Years
Today host Jenna Bush Hager is always completely honest with viewers. The mom of three got real about her fitness journey in January 2022 during an episode of the program. She also revealed some of her biggest workout secrets with her fans. Longtime viewers of the NBC program first began...
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
Sharna Burgess Isn’t Returning As A Pro On Dancing With The Stars But “Will Be There In Some Capacity”
Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess’ life has changed a great deal since Season 30. She competed on DWTS that season with her real-life boyfriend, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. In February of 2022, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Brian shares one son with actress Vanessa […] The post Sharna Burgess Isn’t Returning As A Pro On Dancing With The Stars But “Will Be There In Some Capacity” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
The actress and director finished the look with Casadei platform boots, Anita Ko jewelry and one of her boyfriend's signature feather boas Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style! The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House, with a circular keyhole detail and spaghetti straps. Wilde paired the look with sky-high platform boots from Casadei and Anita Ko gold...
First look at Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
The highly anticipated rom-com ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamel, will be available on Prime Video January 27, 2023. And while we wait, the first images from the star-studded film have been revealed. ANA CARBALLOSA/LIONSGATE Produced by...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos & Leo DiCaprio attend Anna Wintour’s party in New York
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended the elegant party of their long time friend, Anna Wintour. They were joined by a variety of A-Listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, also a friend of the couple. The party was hosted in Wintour’s Manhattan home this past Sundaym and took advantage...
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo
Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage. The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by...
