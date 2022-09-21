ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all

Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
BBC

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns

Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them "to regroup". The...
